AI Video Generators: A Comprehensive Comparison
AI video generators like HeyGen and Elai have revolutionized the accessibility and personalization of video content for businesses of all sizes. These tools are not created equal. In this AI video generator comparison, we delve into their key features and pricing differences, focusing on how HeyGen’s avatar quality and customization options deliver superior videos compared to its competitors. Dive into the AI video generator use cases to discover their extensive utility.
HeyGen
|G2 Rating
4.8/5 (580 reviews)
|Pricing
Free (3 min. of video) $24/month* (5 min. of video) $69/month* (30 min. of video) Custom
|Stock avatars
120+
|Languages
170+
|Voice accents
300+
|AI script generations
|Stock script templates
200+
|Music media
90+
|Customer support
24/7
|*When billed annually
Elai
|G2 Rating
4.6/5 (103 reviews)
|Pricing
Free (1 min. of video) $29/month (40 min. of video) Custom
|Stock avatars
120+
|Languages
75+
|Voice accents
300+
|AI script generations
|Stock script templates
160+
|Music media
70+
|Customer support
|*When billed annually
Compare Product Features
HeyGen and Elai are user-friendly AI video generators created to foster business growth and enhance video creation. Both platforms offer realistic AI avatars and natural text-to-speech interactions. However, their features and support services differ widely. For those who prioritize high quality, advanced customization options, and a broader selection of avatars, music styles, and languages, HeyGen stands out in this AI video generator comparison. While Elai handles basic tasks, its limited features cannot match the tools necessary to enhance a unique brand identity. Dive into how deepfake videos and their impact emphasize the need for superior personalization in video content.
HeyGen
Elai
|Stock avatars
250+
129+
|Custom studio avatars
|Custom web avatars
|Custom photo avatars
|Custom AI outfit avatars
|Lip sync
4.7/5
2.5/5
|Avatar style
|FaceSwap
Compare Pricing Plans
Pricing is pivotal in choosing the best AI video generator tools. HeyGen allows beginners to start creating videos for free with three minutes of available content, whereas Elai offers only one minute. Tailored pricing plans in HeyGen are available, ensuring suitability for various budgets.
Free
Creator
Team
Enterprise
|HeyGen Pricing (when billed annually)
$ 0
$ 24/month
$ 69/month
Custom
Free
Basic
Enterprise
|Elai Pricing
$ 0/month
$ 29/month
Custom
HeyGen vs. Elai Customer Reviews
HeyGen
|G2
4.8/5 (580 reviews)
|Trustpilot
4.5/5 (1,328 reviews)
Elai
|G2
4.6/5 (103 reviews)
|Trustpilot
4.5/5 (104 reviews
Why Choose HeyGen over Elai?
While sharing many fundamental features, HeyGen's quality of avatars and customization capabilities are unmatched. For creating ultra-personalized videos, HeyGen surpasses with more avatar styles, diverse video templates, and languages.
Avatar
HeyGen boasts over 250 stock avatars, along with custom AI outfits, studio avatars, and unique FaceSwap features. Its lip-sync technology is superior to Elai, which only provides 120 stock avatars and lacks the FaceSwap feature.
Template
HeyGen offers access to over 400 professional video templates, with frequent updates to the library. Elai offers only over 160 templates, giving HeyGen users an 88% advantage in creating and customizing stunning videos swiftly.
Voice Features
HeyGen allows users to adjust AI voice speed and pitch, upload personal voice recordings, or record online — a capacity Elai does not support. HeyGen's provision of multiple user seats and guest access promotes team collaboration across any location, streamlining the video creation process.
FAQs
Are both HeyGen and Elai easy to use?
HeyGen and Elai designers created them for user-friendliness, which makes businesses access them easily to enhance video creation.
Are HeyGen or Elai free to use?
HeyGen has a free plan that lets you create up to three minutes of video. This is a great way to start.
How do you create AI videos with HeyGen?
To create videos with HeyGen, you choose avatars and templates. You can also customize text-to-speech features for your content. This makes for a smooth user experience.
What do customer testimonials say about HeyGen?
Testimonials reflect satisfaction with HeyGen’s superior customization and avatar quality, highlighting its advantages over competitors.