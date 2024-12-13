Create Stunning Memories with Our Wedding Video Maker

Transform your engagement photos into a romantic video using HeyGen's AI avatars and wedding video templates.

443/2000

Explore Examples

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

a collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketinga collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketing

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Invite your guests in style with a 45-second wedding invitation video that showcases your journey as a couple. Designed for those who appreciate creativity and elegance, this video will utilize HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature to seamlessly integrate your personal story with beautiful wedding video templates. The visual style will be classic and timeless, ensuring your invitation leaves a lasting impression.
Prompt 2
Create a heartfelt 30-second update for your wedding party using HeyGen's AI avatars to deliver personalized messages. This video is ideal for your closest friends and family, offering a playful yet sincere touch. The visual style will be modern and dynamic, with animated text highlighting key details. A carefully chosen theme song will set the perfect tone, making your update both memorable and engaging.
Prompt 3
For a technical yet creative approach, produce a 60-second wedding video update that highlights your planning progress. Targeted at your wedding vendors and coordinators, this video will employ HeyGen's Voiceover generation to provide clear and concise updates. The visual style will be sleek and professional, incorporating video editing templates to ensure a polished finish. Subtitles/captions will be included to enhance accessibility and clarity.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Wedding Update Video Maker Works

Create a memorable wedding update video with ease using our intuitive tools and features.

1
Step 1
Create Your Wedding Video
Start by using our wedding video maker to craft a personalized video. Utilize our AI avatars to add a unique touch to your project, making it truly special.
2
Step 2
Choose a Wedding Video Template
Select from a variety of wedding video templates that match your style. Our templates are designed to seamlessly incorporate your engagement photos and other media.
3
Step 3
Add Animated Text and Theme Song
Enhance your video with animated text and a romantic theme song. Our voiceover generation feature allows you to add a personal message or narration effortlessly.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Video
Once your video is complete, export it in your desired aspect ratio. Our platform supports easy sharing, so you can update your loved ones with your beautiful creation.

Use Cases

HeyGen transforms wedding updates into captivating videos, utilizing wedding video templates and animated text to create romantic and engaging content.

Showcase Customer Success Stories with Engaging AI Videos

.

Highlight beautiful engagement photos and wedding moments with seamless photo style matching and theme songs.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance my wedding video with creative elements?

HeyGen offers a range of wedding video templates that allow you to incorporate romantic video elements, such as animated text and theme songs, to create a personalized and memorable experience.

What features does HeyGen provide for creating a wedding invitation video?

With HeyGen, you can easily create a stunning wedding invitation video using AI avatars and text-to-video from script, ensuring your invitation is both unique and engaging.

Can HeyGen help match my engagement photos with the video style?

Yes, HeyGen's photo style matching feature allows you to seamlessly integrate your engagement photos into your wedding video, maintaining a consistent and beautiful aesthetic.

What technical tools does HeyGen offer for wedding video editing?

HeyGen provides a variety of video editing templates and branding controls, including aspect-ratio resizing and exports, to ensure your wedding video meets your specific needs.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo