Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Imagine a 90-second educational video designed for corporate training managers, illustrating the advanced customization features of AI avatars for creating engaging employee onboarding content. The visual presentation should be professional and clean, with the AI avatar demonstrating various expressions and attire, backed by a clear, confident voice. Showcase HeyGen's AI avatars in action, emphasizing their versatility in educational settings.
For international marketing teams, generate a comprehensive 2-minute explainer video that details the seamless process of leveraging a voice to video generator for multi-language content. Visually, it should be dynamic and culturally inclusive, featuring diverse on-screen text and a polished, authoritative multi-language voiceover. This video should prominently feature HeyGen's voiceover generation and automatic subtitles/captions to demonstrate global reach.
Develop a 45-second promotional video for advanced content creators and digital agencies, demonstrating how HeyGen's video templates streamline the creation of high-impact visual content. The aesthetic should be modern and fast-paced, featuring quick cuts between diverse template examples and a vibrant, energetic background track. Showcase the flexibility of HeyGen's templates & scenes and the ease of aspect-ratio resizing & exports for various platforms.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Create High-Performing Ads.
Quickly generate compelling ad campaigns using AI video to capture audience attention and drive results.
Generate Social Media Videos.
Produce engaging social media content rapidly with AI, transforming your ideas into shareable videos and clips.
How does HeyGen simplify AI video generation with advanced avatars?
HeyGen acts as a powerful "AI video generator" by transforming your script into engaging video content featuring realistic "AI avatars". This "text to video AI" process streamlines video creation, making it accessible even for complex projects.
Can I customize videos created with HeyGen to match my brand identity?
Absolutely. HeyGen provides extensive "customization features" and "video templates" within its "AI video editor". You can easily integrate your branding controls, including logos and colors, to ensure every video aligns perfectly with your brand.
Does HeyGen offer multi-language support and subtitles for broader audience reach?
Yes, HeyGen supports "Multi-language support" and automatic "subtitles" to help you connect with a global audience. Its robust "voiceover generation" capabilities also ensure your messages resonate across various linguistic demographics.
What input methods does HeyGen offer for creating dynamic AI videos?
HeyGen provides flexible input options, functioning as both a "text to video AI" and an "audio to video AI". You can easily generate videos from written scripts or utilize the "voice to video generator" for converting audio inputs into polished video content.