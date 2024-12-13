Voice to Video Generator: Create Stunning Videos

Transform your audio into engaging content for social media with lifelike AI avatars.

445/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Imagine a 90-second educational video designed for corporate training managers, illustrating the advanced customization features of AI avatars for creating engaging employee onboarding content. The visual presentation should be professional and clean, with the AI avatar demonstrating various expressions and attire, backed by a clear, confident voice. Showcase HeyGen's AI avatars in action, emphasizing their versatility in educational settings.
Example Prompt 2
For international marketing teams, generate a comprehensive 2-minute explainer video that details the seamless process of leveraging a voice to video generator for multi-language content. Visually, it should be dynamic and culturally inclusive, featuring diverse on-screen text and a polished, authoritative multi-language voiceover. This video should prominently feature HeyGen's voiceover generation and automatic subtitles/captions to demonstrate global reach.
Example Prompt 3
Develop a 45-second promotional video for advanced content creators and digital agencies, demonstrating how HeyGen's video templates streamline the creation of high-impact visual content. The aesthetic should be modern and fast-paced, featuring quick cuts between diverse template examples and a vibrant, energetic background track. Showcase the flexibility of HeyGen's templates & scenes and the ease of aspect-ratio resizing & exports for various platforms.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How a Voice to Video Generator Works

Effortlessly transform your audio into engaging videos with AI avatars and dynamic visuals, no editing skills required.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script or Upload Audio
Start by providing your script or uploading your audio. Our system leverages advanced voiceover generation to convert text into natural-sounding speech or process your existing audio, forming the core of your voice to video generator project.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Avatar and Template
Choose from a diverse range of AI avatars to represent your message and select a suitable video template to set the visual theme and structure for your content.
3
Step 3
Customize Visuals and Add Elements
Enhance your video by adding background music, custom branding controls like logos, and leverage our automatic subtitles/captions feature for improved accessibility and reach.
4
Step 4
Generate and Export Your Video
Once satisfied, click to generate your final AI video, which you can then export in various aspect ratios and resolutions suitable for different platforms, including social media videos.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Boost Training & Education

.

Enhance learning experiences and improve retention by creating dynamic, engaging AI-powered training videos.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify AI video generation with advanced avatars?

HeyGen acts as a powerful "AI video generator" by transforming your script into engaging video content featuring realistic "AI avatars". This "text to video AI" process streamlines video creation, making it accessible even for complex projects.

Can I customize videos created with HeyGen to match my brand identity?

Absolutely. HeyGen provides extensive "customization features" and "video templates" within its "AI video editor". You can easily integrate your branding controls, including logos and colors, to ensure every video aligns perfectly with your brand.

Does HeyGen offer multi-language support and subtitles for broader audience reach?

Yes, HeyGen supports "Multi-language support" and automatic "subtitles" to help you connect with a global audience. Its robust "voiceover generation" capabilities also ensure your messages resonate across various linguistic demographics.

What input methods does HeyGen offer for creating dynamic AI videos?

HeyGen provides flexible input options, functioning as both a "text to video AI" and an "audio to video AI". You can easily generate videos from written scripts or utilize the "voice to video generator" for converting audio inputs into polished video content.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo