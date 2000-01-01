Create Stunning Films with AI Movie Maker

Transform your ideas into captivating movies effortlessly with AI avatars, using the text-to-video magic of HeyGen.

Step 1
Enter Prompt
Step 2
Click Generate Button
Step 3
Watch Your Video Come To Life
The world's leading companies trust HeyGen
Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.

How to use HeyGen's Video Maker

Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How it works

How AI Movie Maker Works

Discover the simple steps to create captivating videos using AI technology, ensuring a professional finish effortlessly.

Step 1

Create Your Storyboard

Begin by using our storyboard tool to outline your video sequence. This feature allows you to craft a visual plan for your AI-generated film, setting the stage for creativity.

Step 2

Add AI Avatars and Voiceovers

Select AI avatars from our library to bring your characters to life. Enhance your movie with AI-generated voiceovers, ensuring a natural and engaging delivery for your audience.

Step 3

Apply Customizable Templates

Choose from a variety of templates to match your film's tone and style. Our templates provide a foundation for creating polished scenes without extensive technical know-how.

Step 4

Export and Share Effortlessly

Once your video is complete, easily export it in various formats. Whether for social media or presentation, HeyGen ensures your movie is share-ready with quality outputs.

Reviews

HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying

HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how
easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike
avatars.

G2-White-Orange-Icon

Rated 4.8 / 5 · Over 900 Reviews

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go

I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.

- Jacob B.

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation

Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.

- Corneliu C.

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation

HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.

- Brent M.

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

Finally, an AI video platform that feels human

The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.

- Magnus J.

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos

Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.

- Christine B.

Use Cases

Enhance Storytelling with AI Movie Maker

Explore how HeyGen revolutionizes filmmaking using AI video generation to craft high-performing ads, engaging social media clips, and inspiring historical tales.

Icon 1

Effortless Ad Creation with AI

Leverage AI video tools to produce impactful, high-performing ads swiftly, ensuring your brand captures attention.

Icon 2

Engaging Social Media Clips

Generate eye-catching social media videos in minutes with AI, boosting engagement and growing your audience effortlessly.

Icon 3

Historical Storytelling with AI

Bring historical events to life through AI-powered video storytelling, making learning captivating and memorable.

Have questions? We have answers

How does HeyGen's AI video editor enhance content creation?

HeyGen's AI video editor offers a comprehensive set of tools that empower creators to design professional-grade videos with ease. Utilizing features like AI avatars, voiceover generation, and customizable templates, users can quickly produce high-quality content without needing advanced technical skills.

What is the text-to-video generator capability in HeyGen?

HeyGen's text-to-video generator transforms written scripts into dynamic visual narratives, allowing users to create engaging videos simply by providing text prompts. This feature streamlines content creation, making it accessible and efficient for storytellers and marketers alike.

Can HeyGen auto-generate subtitles for videos?

Yes, HeyGen can automatically generate subtitles for your videos, ensuring accessibility and clarity for all viewers. This feature enhances the reach and impact of your content, making it suitable for diverse audiences.

What are the benefits of using HeyGen's customizable templates?

HeyGen offers a wide range of customizable templates that facilitate swift video creation. These templates allow users to tailor their projects with specific branding elements such as logos and colors, ensuring consistency and professionalism across all visual content.

Explore more AI powered tools

Transform a single prompt into a complete video with Video Agent

