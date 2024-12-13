AI tutorial video generator for Fast How-To Videos

Effortlessly create engaging how-to and training videos. Our AI tutorial video generator leverages realistic AI avatars to simplify complex production.

Craft a 60-second engaging how-to video, perfect for small business owners looking to quickly understand a new software feature. This video should feature a friendly AI avatar explaining complex steps with warm, clear voiceover generation, making the process approachable and easy to follow.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
A 45-second modern tutorial video is needed for marketing professionals, showcasing a quick tip for social media strategy. Utilizing HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability, the video will be professional and upbeat, complemented by precise subtitles/captions to ensure clarity even when sound is off.
Example Prompt 2
Design a concise 30-second explainer video for online course creators, demonstrating a new educational concept. The visual style should be informative and clean, leveraging HeyGen's diverse templates & scenes, with animated graphics from the media library/stock support and an enthusiastic voiceover to keep viewers engaged.
Example Prompt 3
HR departments would benefit from an impactful 60-second AI tutorial video generator demonstration, outlining a new internal policy. This corporate-style video will use HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature to ensure accuracy, accompanied by high-quality visuals and a professional voice, with the option for aspect-ratio resizing & exports for various internal platforms.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How AI tutorial video generator Works

Effortlessly transform your scripts into professional, engaging tutorial videos with AI-powered tools, streamlining your content creation process.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Begin by writing or pasting your tutorial script. Our platform uses this text to generate your video, allowing for precise control over the content and flow using text-to-video from script.
2
Step 2
Select an AI Avatar
Choose from a diverse range of AI avatars to present your tutorial. Your selected avatar will realistically convey your message, bringing your content to life with AI avatars.
3
Step 3
Enhance Your Video
Refine your tutorial with additional elements. Generate clear voiceovers directly from your script, or add background music and visual assets to enrich the learning experience using voiceover generation.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Once your tutorial video is perfected, export it in your desired format and aspect ratio. Your professional AI tutorial video is now ready to be shared with your audience for maximum impact.

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Enhance Training Programs

.

Leverage AI to create dynamic and interactive training videos, significantly boosting learner engagement and improving knowledge retention.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create engaging how-to videos?

HeyGen empowers you to effortlessly generate high-quality how-to videos using AI avatars and a powerful text-to-video generator. You can transform your scripts into captivating visual content with professional voiceovers, making complex tutorial videos simple and accessible.

What kind of AI avatars does HeyGen offer for video creation?

HeyGen provides a diverse selection of realistic AI avatars and AI video presenters to bring your content to life, perfect for creating explainer videos or training videos. These customizable digital presenters enhance your message, ensuring a professional and engaging delivery every time.

Can I convert my text prompts into complete videos with HeyGen?

Absolutely. HeyGen's innovative text-to-video generator allows you to seamlessly transform your written text prompts and AI powered scripts into dynamic tutorial videos. Our platform automatically generates visuals, voiceovers, and subtitles to produce polished video content quickly.

Does HeyGen provide video templates to streamline my creative process?

Yes, HeyGen offers a wide array of professional video templates to accelerate your AI video generator projects. These pre-designed templates are perfect for crafting various content, including explainer videos, allowing you to focus on your message rather than complex editing tools.

