AI Talking Head: Transform Videos with Effortless Engagement

Create captivating AI-generated talking head videos with customized avatars, enhancing viewer engagement with effortless text-to-video conversion using HeyGen.

585/2000
Step 1
Enter Prompt
Step 2
Click Generate Button
Step 3
Watch Your Video Come To Life
-Videos generated
-Avatars generated
-Videos translated
The world's leading companies trust HeyGen
company logo 1
company logo 2
company logo 3
company logo 4
company logo 5
company logo 6
company logo 7
company logo 8
company logo 9
company logo 10
company logo 11
company logo 12
company logo 13
company logo 14
company logo 15
company logo 16
company logo 17
company logo 18
company logo 19
company logo 20
company logo 21
company logo 22
company logo 23
company logo 24
company logo 25
company logo 26
company logo 27
company logo 28
company logo 29
company logo 30
company logo 31
company logo 32
company logo 33
company logo 34
company logo 35
company logo 36
Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.

How to use HeyGen's Video Maker

Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How it works

How AI Talking Head Works

Easily create AI-generated talking head videos with custom avatars using HeyGen's intuitive video platform.

Step 1

Create Your AI Avatar

Start by designing your unique AI avatar using HeyGen's advanced AI avatars feature. Select your preferred style, clothing, and appearance to bring your animated talking characters to life.

Step 2

Paste Your Script

Simply paste your text into HeyGen's text-to-video feature. This converts your script into dynamic audio using HeyGen’s voiceover generation technology.

Step 3

Add Lip Sync and Subtitles

Ensure your avatar speaks naturally with the lip sync feature, and include subtitles or captions for enhanced engagement and accessibility.

Step 4

Export Your Video

Once satisfied, export your video with the desired aspect-ratio and resolution, ready to share across your platforms for maximum impact.

Reviews

HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying

HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how
easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike
avatars.

G2-White-Orange-Icon

Rated 4.8 / 5 · Over 900 Reviews

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go

I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.

- Jacob B.

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation

Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.

- Corneliu C.

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation

HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.

- Brent M.

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

Finally, an AI video platform that feels human

The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.

- Magnus J.

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos

Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.

- Christine B.

Use Cases

Revolutionize Content with AI Talking Head Videos

Explore how HeyGen's AI avatars enhance content creation by making engaging talking head videos simple and cost-effective.

Icon 1

High-Impact Ads in Minutes

Leverage AI avatars to produce attention-grabbing ads rapidly, increasing brand visibility and engagement.

Icon 2

Enhance Global Learning Reach

Utilize AI to create multilingual courses, facilitating broader learning access worldwide.

Icon 3

Boost Social Media Engagement

Craft dynamic social media clips quickly, elevating audience interaction and platform presence.

Have questions? We have answers

What makes HeyGen's AI talking head videos unique?

HeyGen's AI talking head videos stand out by offering seamless lip sync and multilingual support across 140+ languages, ensuring your content is both engaging and accessible to a global audience.

How do AI avatars enhance my content creation on HeyGen?

With HeyGen's AI avatars, you can easily create animated talking characters that capture attention. These avatars are fully customizable to align with your brand's identity, adding a personalized touch to your talking head videos.

Can I customize the video templates available on HeyGen?

Yes, HeyGen provides a range of video templates that are easy to customize. You can adjust elements to match your branding, including colors, logos, and scenes, making your content truly distinctive.

How easy is it to use HeyGen's video editing tools?

HeyGen prides itself on being easy to use, even for beginners. With intuitive video editing tools, you can efficiently create professional-quality talking head videos without needing extensive technical expertise.

Explore more AI powered tools

Transform a single prompt into a complete video with Video Agent

Ai Video MakerChatgpt Video GeneratorAi Movie MakerAi Video Presentation MakerAi Music Video GeneratorAi Storyboard GeneratorAi Review GeneratorPdf To Video AiAi Video Ad CreatorAi Sales Pitch GeneratorAi Talking Head Video GeneratorAi Marketing Campaign GeneratorAi Avatar Video MakerVoice To Video GeneratorAi Content Video GeneratorAi Tutorial Video GeneratorAi Presentation Video MakerAi Explainer Video MakerAi Food Menu GeneratorAi Dance Video Maker3D Video MakerTwitter Video ToolCreate Video MarketingProduct Explainer VideoMarketing Video Maker

Start creating videos with AI

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.

CTA background