How to use HeyGen's Video Maker

Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How it works

How AI PDF to Video Conversion Works

Transform your static PDF documents into dynamic explainer videos using AI technology, making educational and marketing content more engaging and accessible.

Step 1

Upload Your PDF

Start by uploading your PDF document to the platform. Our AI-powered system will scan the content, identifying key elements and sections for conversion into video format.

Step 2

Choose Your Visuals

Select from a diverse library of AI-generated visuals and animations that complement your PDF content. Tailor your video with dynamic visuals to enhance engagement.

Step 3

Add AI Voiceovers

Integrate AI voiceovers to narrate your video seamlessly. Choose from various languages and tones to match the style and purpose of your content, making it accessible to a wider audience.

Step 4

Export in High-Quality MP4

Complete your creation by exporting the video as a high-quality MP4. Enjoy a polished output that maintains the integrity of your original document while engaging viewers with audio-visual elements.

Reviews

HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying

HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how
easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike
avatars.

G2-White-Orange-Icon

Rated 4.8 / 5 · Over 900 Reviews

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go

I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.

- Jacob B.

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation

Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.

- Corneliu C.

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation

HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.

- Brent M.

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

Finally, an AI video platform that feels human

The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.

- Magnus J.

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos

Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.

- Christine B.

Use Cases

Transform PDFs to Dynamic Videos with HeyGen AI

Unlock the potential of HeyGen to convert PDF files into engaging videos. Utilizing AI, this platform creates high-quality, explainer videos effortlessly.

Icon 1

Create Courses with AI Video Conversion

Easily turn PDF materials into captivating course videos to reach learners globally.

Icon 2

Craft Engaging Social Media Videos

Transform static PDFs into dynamic clips for social platforms within minutes.

Icon 3

Boost Training Engagement with AI

Elevate training materials by converting PDFs into interactive video content.

Have questions? We have answers

How does HeyGen convert PDF to video using AI?

HeyGen transforms static PDF documents into dynamic visuals through its advanced AI-powered automation. The AI intelligently interprets the content, generating engaging explainer videos complete with animations and narration, ensuring a seamless conversion process.

Can HeyGen integrate voiceovers in the video creation process?

Absolutely! HeyGen's AI video generator includes built-in voiceover generation, allowing you to create videos with professional narration, making your content more engaging and accessible in over 160 languages.

Does HeyGen support customization of the converted videos?

Yes, HeyGen offers extensive customization options, allowing users to edit and enhance videos with AI avatars, personalized branding, and dynamic visual elements. You can also resize exports to fit different aspect ratios seamlessly.

What technical features enhance video quality in HeyGen?

HeyGen ensures high-quality MP4 video outputs by utilizing AI-generated visuals and voiceovers, and offering tools like subtitles, captions, and media library support, resulting in visually appealing and professional-quality videos.

