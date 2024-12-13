AI Video Ad Creator: Make Stunning Ads in Minutes

Boost conversions and cut production costs by creating engaging video ads with text-to-video from script.

For small business owners seeking to lower advertising costs, craft a vibrant 30-second video showcasing how HeyGen acts as an intuitive AI video ad creator. The visual style should be bright and energetic, featuring various products with a friendly, upbeat background track, all generated effortlessly using HeyGen's Text-to-video from script and Voiceover generation.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Picture a 45-second user-generated content (UGC) style video designed for marketers aiming for authentic engagement. This video should adopt a casual, relatable visual aesthetic with subtle graphic overlays and a light, aspirational music bed, demonstrating how HeyGen's AI avatars and diverse Templates & scenes can quickly produce compelling "UGC video" without needing real actors.
Prompt 2
Digital advertising agencies and creative teams can accelerate ad variations with a sleek 60-second video. This professional piece, employing a dynamic and driving soundtrack alongside an authoritative narration, should highlight HeyGen's capabilities like Aspect-ratio resizing & exports and its extensive Media library/stock support, illustrating its prowess as an "AI Video Ad Generator" for quick, scalable campaigns.
Prompt 3
Inspire e-commerce sellers to boost conversions with a persuasive 30-second product-focused video. This clean, visually appealing "AI Ad" should feature animated text emphasizing product benefits, delivered with an enthusiastic tone and inviting music, utilizing HeyGen's Subtitles/captions for accessibility and professional AI avatars to present the value proposition directly.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How AI Video Ad Creator Works

Effortlessly produce high-quality, engaging video ads for social media platforms and boost conversions, all with lower production costs.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script or Choose a Template
Begin by inputting your ad script or selecting from a library of professional video templates to kickstart your creative process.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Avatar and Voice
Choose from a diverse range of AI Avatars and pair them with an appropriate voice to bring your ad message to life.
3
Step 3
Customize Your Visuals and Branding
Personalize your ad with your brand's colors, fonts, and logo, ensuring your video ads perfectly reflect your unique identity.
4
Step 4
Generate and Export Your Ad
Utilize the AI Video Ad Generator to instantly produce your ad, then easily export it in various aspect ratios for seamless distribution across all platforms.

Use Cases

HeyGen empowers marketers to be AI video ad creators, significantly lowering production costs. Generate high-performing AI ads, including UGC video, to boost conversions and optimize campaigns.

Produce Authentic UGC-Style Ads

Leverage AI to create compelling customer success story videos, simulating UGC ads that build trust and drive conversions.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create engaging AI video ads quickly?

HeyGen empowers marketers to generate professional advertising videos and UGC video content by transforming text prompts into AI videos featuring realistic AI Avatars, significantly speeding up ad creation.

Can I customize my video ads to match my brand's identity with HeyGen?

Absolutely! HeyGen offers a drag-and-drop editor and a wide range of video templates, allowing you to customize your video ads with your brand colors, fonts, and logo for a consistent brand identity.

What types of video ads can I generate using HeyGen's AI video ad maker?

With HeyGen's AI video ad maker, you can create diverse ad formats, including engaging product videos, UGC ads, and testimonials videos, all designed to capture audience attention and boost conversions.

How does HeyGen simplify the process of creating professional advertising videos?

HeyGen streamlines ad creation by converting simple text prompts into polished AI videos. This innovative platform allows anyone to generate professional advertising videos efficiently, without needing extensive editing skills.

