Picture a bustling cafe owner, overwhelmed by design choices for their new seasonal offerings. This 45-second narrative targets small restaurant and café owners, showing them how an AI food menu generator transforms their process, allowing them to effortlessly select stunning Menu Templates. The visual style should be warm and inviting, transitioning from frantic energy to calm efficiency, with an engaging voiceover generated using HeyGen's voiceover generation feature to guide the viewer through the seamless experience.

Generate Video