Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a sleek 45-second video designed for digital marketers and agencies, highlighting the power of AI to supercharge content creation across various Social Media Platforms. Employ modern, clean graphics and an inspiring musical score, paired with a professional voiceover, illustrating how HeyGen's AI avatars and diverse Templates & scenes provide endless possibilities for compelling visual storytelling.
Create an informative 60-second explainer video for marketing professionals and entrepreneurs, detailing how a robust Marketing Campaign Generator can revolutionize their approach to specific assets like Ad Copy and Email Marketing. The video should have clear, demonstrative visuals and a friendly, articulate voiceover, showcasing HeyGen's ability to automatically add Subtitles/captions and utilize its extensive Media library/stock support to enrich their campaigns.
Produce a fast-paced 30-second video for busy marketers and startup founders, emphasizing how an AI Marketing Strategy Generator optimizes campaigns for rapid deployment. With high-energy visuals and a motivational voiceover, this video will demonstrate how HeyGen's Aspect-ratio resizing & exports ensure content is perfectly tailored for any platform, proving the efficiency of generating comprehensive strategies in moments.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
High-Performing Ad Creation.
Rapidly create compelling video ads for your marketing campaigns, enhancing reach and conversion with AI.
Engaging Social Media Content.
Effortlessly produce captivating social media videos to fuel your campaigns and connect with your target audience.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen streamline the creation of marketing campaigns?
HeyGen serves as an "AI marketing campaign generator", enabling users to quickly produce high-quality, tailored content for diverse promotional efforts. It leverages "AI-powered tool" capabilities to simplify "content creation", allowing for fully customizable campaigns that resonate with your target audience.
Can HeyGen help with creating compelling visual content for my social media platforms and landing pages?
Absolutely. HeyGen transforms text into engaging videos featuring AI avatars and dynamic scenes, perfect for captivating audiences on "Social Media Platforms" and enriching your "landing pages". This feature significantly enhances your ability to create compelling marketing campaign copy and visual "content creation".
What options does HeyGen provide for branding and customizing marketing materials?
HeyGen empowers users with robust branding controls, allowing you to implement your "Brand Kit" elements like logos and colors into your videos and marketing assets. This ensures a consistent "Brand Voice Customization" across all your fully customizable campaign materials, from "ad copy" to video content.
How can HeyGen support generating diverse content types for multi-platform marketing?
HeyGen acts as an invaluable "AI marketing assistant" for marketing professionals, offering capabilities like text-to-video and a "Headline Generator" to create varied "Ad Copy" and video content. This flexibility supports "Multi-Platform Ad Creation", from engaging "Social Media Platforms" posts to compelling "Email Marketing" sequences.