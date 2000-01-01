Create Stunning Videos with ChatGPT Video Generator
Transform your text into captivating visuals effortlessly using ChatGPT's AI-driven video generator. Leverage AI avatars and voiceovers to create branded marketing content.
How to use HeyGen's Video Maker
Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
How the ChatGPT Video Generator Works
Transform your text into captivating videos with ChatGPT's powerful video generator. Follow these steps to create engaging video content effortlessly.
Create Your Script
Begin your video creation journey by drafting a concise script. Utilize ChatGPT's AI script generator for ideas and structure, ensuring your message is clear and impactful.
Select an AI Avatar
Choose from a variety of AI avatars to deliver your script. These lifelike avatars add a personal touch, making your video feel more engaging and relatable to your audience.
Add Voiceovers & Subtitles
Enhance your video with natural-sounding AI-generated voiceovers. Incorporate subtitles for better accessibility and reach a wider audience, ensuring your content is understood globally.
Export and Share
Finalize your video and easily export it in the desired aspect ratio. Share your creation across platforms to maximize impact, whether it's for marketing, training, or any other purpose.
HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying
HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how
easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike
avatars.
Rated 4.8 / 5 · Over 900 Reviews
Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go
I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.
- Jacob B.
A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation
Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.
- Corneliu C.
Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation
HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.
- Brent M.
Finally, an AI video platform that feels human
The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.
- Magnus J.
Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos
Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.
- Christine B.
Leverage ChatGPT for Efficient Video Creation
Harness HeyGen's AI video generation to create engaging, AI-powered videos effortlessly, using ChatGPT for innovative and effective video solutions.
Quickly Create High-Performing Ads
Generate impactful advertisements swiftly with HeyGen's AI video tools, optimizing for performance and creativity.
Expand Your Learning Audience
Craft compelling educational videos to widen your reach and effectively connect with learners across the globe.
Engage Audiences with Social Media Clips
Produce captivating social media content effortlessly, capturing audience attention and driving engagement through AI-powered video clips.
Have questions? We have answers
What makes HeyGen's AI avatars unique?
HeyGen's AI avatars are designed to seamlessly integrate with your video content, offering lifelike interactions and adaptable expressions to enhance audience engagement.
How does HeyGen's text-to-video feature work?
HeyGen converts written scripts into dynamic video presentations using its advanced text-to-video engine, enabling creators to generate engaging videos with just a few clicks.
Can HeyGen create branded videos efficiently?
Absolutely, HeyGen provides branding controls like logo and color customizations along with templates to ensure your videos maintain a consistent brand identity effortlessly.
Does HeyGen offer voiceover capabilities?
Yes, HeyGen includes robust voiceover generation tools, allowing you to produce high-quality narration in multiple languages, enhancing your videos' global reach and accessibility.
Explore more AI powered tools
