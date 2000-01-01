Create Stunning Videos with AI Video Presentation Maker
Easily craft engaging videos using text-to-video scripts and customizable AI avatars, saving time and effort while maintaining top-notch quality. Perfect for educators and content creators.
How to use HeyGen's Video Maker
Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
How an AI Video Presentation Maker Works
Effortlessly transform text into dynamic video presentations using cutting-edge AI features for engaging content creation.
Create Your Script
Start by drafting your presentation script. Our AI Script Generator helps craft a compelling narrative from simple text prompts, ensuring your message is clear and impactful.
Choose a Template
Select from an extensive library of fully customizable video templates designed to cater to various presentation styles. This sets the stage for a visually appealing video.
Add AI Voiceover
Enhance your presentation by integrating AI-generated voiceovers. Choose from a range of voices with our text-to-speech engine to match the tone and style of your presentation.
Export Your Video
Once satisfied with your creation, seamlessly export your AI video presentation in the desired format. Enjoy the flexibility of aspect-ratio resizing for various platforms.
HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying
HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how
easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike
avatars.
Rated 4.8 / 5 · Over 900 Reviews
Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go
I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.
- Jacob B.
A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation
Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.
- Corneliu C.
Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation
HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.
- Brent M.
Finally, an AI video platform that feels human
The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.
- Magnus J.
Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos
Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.
- Christine B.
Enhance Presentations with AI Video Maker
Discover how HeyGen revolutionizes creating presentation videos with AI technology, optimizing engagement and ease.
High-performing Ad Creation with AI
Create impactful ads quickly using HeyGen's AI video technology, saving time and boosting engagement.
Enhance Training Engagement and Retention
Increase training efficiency with AI-powered video content that captivates and informs learners.
Generate Engaging Social Media Videos
Craft captivating social media clips effortlessly with HeyGen's AI-driven platform to enhance your online presence.
Have questions? We have answers
How does HeyGen enhance video presentations using AI avatars?
HeyGen empowers your video presentations with AI avatars that can bring scripts to life. With fully customizable avatars, you can maintain brand consistency and make your presentations more engaging and professional.
What tools does HeyGen provide for script-to-video transformation?
HeyGen features a seamless text-to-video function that allows you to convert your scripts into polished videos. Paired with voiceover generation, it provides an all-in-one solution to create impactful video presentations quickly.
Does HeyGen offer subtitle integration for videos?
Yes, HeyGen supports adding subtitles or captions to your video presentations. This ensures your content is accessible to a wider audience, enhancing communication and viewer engagement.
Can HeyGen aid in creating branded video content?
Absolutely! HeyGen offers extensive branding controls, including customizable templates, logo integration, and color schemes. This ensures that your video presentations align with your brand identity.
Explore more AI powered tools
Transform a single prompt into a complete video with Video Agent
Start creating videos with AI
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.