Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
In this 60-second product video, showcase your latest offerings with HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature. Designed for e-commerce vendors and dropshippers, this video will highlight your products with stunning visuals and seamless transitions. The use of subtitles/captions ensures accessibility and clarity, while the upbeat audio style keeps viewers engaged and informed.
Engage your social media followers with a 30-second video ad crafted using HeyGen's media library/stock support. Ideal for content creators and social media managers, this video will feature eye-catching graphics and a modern audio track to enhance your message. With HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing & exports, your video will be perfectly formatted for any platform, ensuring maximum reach and impact.
Deliver a comprehensive 90-second vendor update with HeyGen's screen recording capability, tailored for technical teams and project managers. This video will provide detailed insights into your latest developments, supported by clear visuals and a professional voiceover. The use of HeyGen's voiceover generation ensures your message is delivered with authority and precision, making it an essential tool for effective communication.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen enhance my content creation process?
HeyGen streamlines content creation with its AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities, allowing you to produce engaging product videos effortlessly. Utilize customizable templates and branding controls to maintain consistency across your video ads and social media formats.
What features does HeyGen offer for business video makers?
HeyGen provides business video makers with powerful tools like voiceover generation and subtitles, ensuring your message is clear and professional. The platform's media library and stock support further enhance your video builder experience, making it ideal for creating impactful business presentations.
Can HeyGen assist with creating video ads for social media?
Yes, HeyGen is equipped with features like aspect-ratio resizing and exports, making it easy to create video ads tailored for various social media formats. Its intuitive video editing tools and templates help you craft visually appealing ads that capture attention.
Does HeyGen support screen recording for product demos?
While HeyGen excels in text-to-video and AI-driven content creation, it does not currently offer screen recording capabilities. However, its integration with DemoCreator can complement your product video needs by providing technical screen recording solutions.