Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

In this 45-second video, highlight the innovative spirit of your university through a faculty spotlight. Designed for academic peers and potential collaborators, this video will employ HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature to craft a compelling narrative. The visual style will be sleek and modern, with a focus on real-time collaboration and educational video content. Subtitles will be added to enhance accessibility and reach a wider audience.
Engage current students with a 30-second interactive video showcasing collaborative video projects. This video will use HeyGen's media library/stock support to incorporate high-quality visuals and sound, creating an immersive experience. The visual style will be energetic and youthful, reflecting the dynamic nature of student life. Social media integration will be highlighted to encourage sharing and community building.
Produce a 90-second educational video content piece aimed at faculty and staff, focusing on the integration of learning management systems. This video will leverage HeyGen's voiceover generation to provide clear and concise explanations, supported by aspect-ratio resizing & exports for versatile viewing. The visual style will be professional and informative, with a focus on video editing tools and multimedia tools to enhance the learning experience.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How University Update Video Maker Works

Create engaging and informative university update videos with ease using our intuitive platform.

Step 1
Create Your Script
Start by drafting a compelling script for your university update video. Use our text-to-video feature to seamlessly convert your script into a visual format, ensuring your message is clear and engaging.
Step 2
Choose Interactive Elements
Enhance your video with interactive elements to boost engagement. Our platform supports interactive video features, allowing you to add clickable links, quizzes, or polls to keep your audience involved.
Step 3
Add Multimedia Content
Incorporate multimedia tools such as images, video clips, and audio to enrich your educational video content. Access our extensive media library for high-quality stock footage and audio tracks.
Step 4
Export and Share
Once your video is complete, export it in the desired aspect ratio and format. Utilize our social media integration to easily share your video across various platforms, reaching a wider audience.

HeyGen empowers universities to create dynamic and engaging video content, enhancing educational experiences and community engagement through its advanced video creation platform. With tools for interactive video and seamless social media integration, HeyGen transforms how universities communicate and educate.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance university video creation?

HeyGen offers a comprehensive video creation platform that simplifies the production of educational video content, including campus tours and student testimonials, using AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities.

What interactive features does HeyGen provide for educational videos?

HeyGen supports interactive video creation with features like voiceover generation and subtitles, allowing for engaging faculty spotlights and community engagement projects.

Which video editing tools are available on HeyGen?

HeyGen provides a suite of video editing tools, including templates, scenes, and branding controls, to facilitate collaborative video projects and real-time collaboration.

Does HeyGen integrate with social media platforms?

Yes, HeyGen allows seamless social media integration, making it easy to share educational video content and campus highlights across various platforms.

