Create a 60-second business update video for your corporate team, utilizing HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature. This video is tailored for executives and managers, offering a sophisticated visual style with clean transitions and professional voiceover generation. The use of HeyGen's media library ensures access to high-quality stock footage, enhancing the narrative with relevant and impactful visuals.
Engage your creative team with a 30-second update video that highlights recent achievements and upcoming projects. Using HeyGen's templates & scenes, this video is crafted for a creative audience, featuring vibrant colors and energetic music. The inclusion of subtitles/captions ensures accessibility, while the dynamic pacing keeps the content lively and engaging.
Deliver a comprehensive 90-second team update for your technical department, leveraging HeyGen's screen and webcam recorder. This video is intended for IT professionals, offering a clear and informative visual style with detailed voiceover generation. The collaborative editing feature allows team members to contribute, ensuring the final product is both accurate and insightful.
Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How to Use a Team Update Video Maker

Create engaging team update videos effortlessly with our intuitive platform.

Step 1
Create Your Video Script
Start by drafting a clear and concise script for your team update. Use our text-to-video feature to seamlessly convert your script into a video format, ensuring your message is communicated effectively.
Step 2
Choose a Video Template
Select from a variety of professionally designed video templates that suit your team's style. These templates help maintain brand consistency and provide a polished look to your updates.
Step 3
Add Voiceover and Media
Enhance your video with our voiceover generator and access to a rich stock media library. This allows you to add dynamic elements and ensure your video is both informative and engaging.
Step 4
Export and Share
Once your video is complete, export it in the desired format and share it with your team. Our platform supports various aspect-ratio resizing and export options to fit your needs.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance team update videos?

HeyGen offers a team update video maker that utilizes AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities, ensuring engaging and consistent communication. With customizable video templates, you can maintain brand consistency effortlessly.

What features make HeyGen a top business video maker?

HeyGen stands out as a business video maker with its AI video editor, voiceover generation, and extensive stock media library. These features allow for professional video creation that aligns with your brand's identity.

Does HeyGen support collaborative editing?

Yes, HeyGen supports collaborative editing, allowing teams to work together seamlessly. With cloud storage and a screen and webcam recorder, your team can efficiently create and edit videos from anywhere.

Can HeyGen help with video color correction?

HeyGen's video editing platform includes advanced color correction tools, ensuring your videos have the perfect look. Combined with animated overlays and branding controls, your videos will stand out professionally.

