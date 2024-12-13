Create Stunning News Videos with Our News Video Maker

Transform your news stories into engaging videos using AI avatars and customizable templates for a seamless production experience.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Engage your local community with a 45-second local news video crafted using HeyGen's local news video generator. Designed for community-focused viewers, this video combines drag-and-drop editing with a stock music library to create a vibrant and informative piece. The use of AI avatars adds a personal touch, making the news feel closer to home.
Capture the essence of breaking news in a 30-second video using HeyGen's Breaking News video templates. Ideal for audiences seeking quick and impactful updates, this video employs text-to-video from script and media library support to deliver a visually striking and informative experience. The synchronized captions ensure that every word is clear and impactful.
For a comprehensive subscription report, produce a 90-second video using HeyGen's AI script generator. Targeted at business professionals, this video utilizes voiceover generation and aspect-ratio resizing to present data in a clear and engaging manner. The professional visual style, combined with multimedia resources, ensures that complex information is accessible and compelling.
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How the Subscription Report Video Maker Works

Create engaging subscription report videos effortlessly with our AI-powered tools and customizable features.

Step 1
Create with AI News Generator
Start by using our AI news generator to craft a compelling script for your subscription report video. This tool helps you generate accurate and engaging content tailored to your audience.
Step 2
Choose Breaking News Video Templates
Select from a variety of breaking news video templates to give your report a professional look. These customizable templates allow you to easily match the style and tone of your brand.
Step 3
Add Voiceover with Text-to-Speech Tool
Enhance your video by adding a voiceover using our text-to-speech tool. This feature provides synchronized captions and supports voice cloning for a personalized touch.
Step 4
Export with Branding Controls
Once your video is ready, export it with our branding controls. You can include your logo, adjust colors, and ensure the final product aligns with your brand identity.

Use Cases

HeyGen revolutionizes the creation of subscription report videos with its AI-powered tools, offering seamless integration of news video maker capabilities and customizable templates for engaging content.

Showcase Customer Success Stories

Highlight customer success in subscription reports with engaging AI videos, making stories more relatable and impactful.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen's AI news generator enhance my video production?

HeyGen's AI news generator streamlines video production by using AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities, allowing you to create professional news videos efficiently. With features like voiceover generation and synchronized captions, your content will be both engaging and accessible.

What makes HeyGen's Breaking News video templates unique?

HeyGen offers Breaking News video templates that are fully customizable, enabling you to tailor each video to your brand's style. With drag-and-drop editing and a rich stock music library, you can create dynamic and captivating news segments effortlessly.

Can HeyGen assist in creating local news videos?

Yes, HeyGen's local news video generator is designed to cater to specific regional needs. It provides customizable templates and multimedia resources, ensuring your local news content is both relevant and visually appealing.

What technical features does HeyGen offer for video creation?

HeyGen provides a suite of technical features including an AI script generator, text-to-speech tools, and voice cloning. These tools, combined with branding controls and aspect-ratio resizing, ensure your videos are polished and professional.

