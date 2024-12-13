Create Stunning Ads with Our Video Ad Maker

Boost your brand with AI avatars and pre-made templates for effortless social media videos.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Prompt 1
Create a compelling 60-second narrative aimed at marketing professionals and brand managers, focusing on the power of HeyGen's ad creation tool. The video should have a polished and professional look, with a voiceover that guides the audience through the process of brand customization using AI avatars. The audio should be authoritative yet engaging, underscoring the technical prowess of HeyGen's performance suite in driving revenue generation through effective campaign launches.
Prompt 2
Engage content creators and influencers with a vibrant 30-second video that highlights the creative edge of HeyGen's UGC video ads. Use a colorful and energetic visual style, paired with a catchy soundtrack, to demonstrate how video templates can be customized to reflect personal brands. Feature the media library/stock support, showcasing the variety of assets available to enhance video content and captivate audiences on social media platforms.
Prompt 3
Target digital marketers and advertising agencies with a 90-second video that delves into the technical capabilities of HeyGen's performance suite. The video should have a sophisticated and informative tone, with clear visuals and a calm, explanatory voiceover. Highlight the aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature, demonstrating how it ensures videos are optimized for various platforms, ultimately enhancing campaign performance and maximizing audience reach.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Use a Startup Ad Video Maker

Create engaging video ads effortlessly with our intuitive ad creation tool.

1
Step 1
Choose a Video Template
Start by selecting from a variety of pre-made templates designed to give your video ads a creative edge. These templates are crafted to suit different styles and industries, ensuring you find the perfect match for your brand.
2
Step 2
Customize with AI Avatars
Enhance your video ad by incorporating AI avatars. These avatars can be tailored to represent your brand's personality, adding a unique touch that resonates with your audience.
3
Step 3
Add Your Branding Elements
Personalize your video ad by adding your logo, brand colors, and other elements. This step ensures that your ad aligns with your brand identity, making it instantly recognizable across social media platforms.
4
Step 4
Export and Launch Your Campaign
Once your video ad is ready, export it in the desired format and aspect ratio. With your ad creation complete, you're all set to launch your campaign and engage your audience effectively.

Use Cases

HeyGen empowers startups to create compelling ad videos quickly and efficiently, leveraging AI video ads and pre-made templates for a creative edge in campaign launches.

Showcase customer success stories with engaging AI videos

.

Highlight your startup's impact by creating compelling customer success stories that resonate with potential clients.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen enhance video ad creation?

HeyGen offers a powerful ad creation tool that leverages AI to produce engaging video ads. With features like AI avatars and voiceover generation, you can create dynamic content that stands out.

What customization options does HeyGen provide?

HeyGen allows for extensive brand customization, enabling you to incorporate your logo and colors seamlessly. This ensures your video ads align perfectly with your brand identity.

Can HeyGen help with social media video campaigns?

Yes, HeyGen is ideal for social media videos, offering pre-made templates and aspect-ratio resizing to optimize your content for various platforms, ensuring a creative edge in your campaigns.

Why choose HeyGen for UGC video ads?

HeyGen's video templates and media library support make it easy to create authentic UGC video ads. The platform's intuitive tools help you maintain a consistent brand voice while engaging your audience.

