Create Stunning Ads with Our Video Ad Maker
Effortlessly produce engaging social media video ads using AI avatars for a professional touch.
Explore Examples
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Create a 60-second narrative aimed at digital marketers who are keen on leveraging AI technology to streamline their ad creation process. Highlight the technical prowess of HeyGen's AI avatars and voiceover generation capabilities, demonstrating how these features can bring a professional touch to online video ad campaigns. The video should have a sleek and modern aesthetic, with a focus on the seamless integration of AI elements, appealing to a tech-savvy audience.
Develop a 30-second video targeting content creators who thrive on producing UGC-style video ads. Emphasize the creative potential of HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature, allowing users to effortlessly transform their ideas into captivating visuals. The video should have a casual and authentic feel, with a lively audio track that resonates with an audience passionate about storytelling and personal expression.
Produce a 90-second video designed for marketing teams in need of a versatile tool that ensures platform compatibility across various social media channels. Showcase HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing and exports feature, illustrating how it simplifies the process of adapting video ads for different platforms. The video should have a polished and professional look, with a clear and informative voiceover that guides the audience through the technical benefits, appealing to a strategic and detail-oriented audience.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen help me create video ads efficiently?
HeyGen offers a seamless way to create video ads with its AI-powered video ad maker. Utilize pre-made video templates and a simple drag-and-drop interface to craft engaging social media video ads quickly and effectively.
What makes HeyGen's AI video ad maker unique?
HeyGen's AI video ad maker stands out with its advanced features like AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities. These tools allow for the creation of dynamic and personalized video ads that resonate with your audience.
Can I use HeyGen for UGC-style video ads?
Yes, HeyGen supports the creation of UGC-style video ads. With its versatile templates and media library, you can easily design authentic and engaging content that mimics user-generated videos.
Does HeyGen ensure platform compatibility for video ads?
Absolutely, HeyGen ensures platform compatibility by offering aspect-ratio resizing and export options. This feature allows you to tailor your video ads for various social media platforms effortlessly.