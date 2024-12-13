Create Stunning Ads with Our Video Ad Maker

Effortlessly produce engaging social media video ads using AI avatars for a professional touch.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Create a 60-second narrative aimed at digital marketers who are keen on leveraging AI technology to streamline their ad creation process. Highlight the technical prowess of HeyGen's AI avatars and voiceover generation capabilities, demonstrating how these features can bring a professional touch to online video ad campaigns. The video should have a sleek and modern aesthetic, with a focus on the seamless integration of AI elements, appealing to a tech-savvy audience.
Prompt 2
Develop a 30-second video targeting content creators who thrive on producing UGC-style video ads. Emphasize the creative potential of HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature, allowing users to effortlessly transform their ideas into captivating visuals. The video should have a casual and authentic feel, with a lively audio track that resonates with an audience passionate about storytelling and personal expression.
Prompt 3
Produce a 90-second video designed for marketing teams in need of a versatile tool that ensures platform compatibility across various social media channels. Showcase HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing and exports feature, illustrating how it simplifies the process of adapting video ads for different platforms. The video should have a polished and professional look, with a clear and informative voiceover that guides the audience through the technical benefits, appealing to a strategic and detail-oriented audience.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Use a Video Ad Maker

Create engaging social media video ads effortlessly with our online video ad maker.

1
Step 1
Choose a Pre-made Video Template
Start by selecting from a variety of pre-made video templates designed for social media video ads. These templates provide a creative foundation, making it easy to get started quickly.
2
Step 2
Add AI Avatars for Personalization
Enhance your video ad by incorporating AI avatars. These avatars can bring a unique, personalized touch to your content, making it more engaging for your audience.
3
Step 3
Drag and Drop Your Media
Utilize the drag and drop feature to easily insert your own media files or choose from our extensive media library. This intuitive process allows you to customize your video ad with ease.
4
Step 4
Export for Platform Compatibility
Once your video ad is complete, export it in the desired format to ensure compatibility across various social media platforms. This ensures your ad looks great wherever it's viewed.

Use Cases

HeyGen revolutionizes the way you create video ads by leveraging AI technology to produce high-performing, engaging content quickly and efficiently. With features like pre-made video templates and AI avatars, HeyGen ensures your social media video ads stand out and captivate your audience.

Showcase customer success stories with engaging AI videos

Highlight customer achievements through dynamic AI-generated videos that resonate with your audience.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create video ads efficiently?

HeyGen offers a seamless way to create video ads with its AI-powered video ad maker. Utilize pre-made video templates and a simple drag-and-drop interface to craft engaging social media video ads quickly and effectively.

What makes HeyGen's AI video ad maker unique?

HeyGen's AI video ad maker stands out with its advanced features like AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities. These tools allow for the creation of dynamic and personalized video ads that resonate with your audience.

Can I use HeyGen for UGC-style video ads?

Yes, HeyGen supports the creation of UGC-style video ads. With its versatile templates and media library, you can easily design authentic and engaging content that mimics user-generated videos.

Does HeyGen ensure platform compatibility for video ads?

Absolutely, HeyGen ensures platform compatibility by offering aspect-ratio resizing and export options. This feature allows you to tailor your video ads for various social media platforms effortlessly.

