Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Targeted at small business owners, this 60-second video showcases how to create sales videos effortlessly using HeyGen's drag and drop tools. The narrative highlights the ease of use and technical prowess of the platform, featuring AI avatars and voiceover generation to personalize content. The visual style is vibrant and approachable, with a friendly audio tone that resonates with entrepreneurs looking to elevate their sales strategy.
For creative agencies aiming to deliver personalized video content, this 30-second video demonstrates the versatility of HeyGen's video templates. The narrative emphasizes the creative intent behind using animated text and scenes to craft compelling branded sales videos. The visual style is artistic and bold, paired with an energetic soundtrack that inspires creativity and innovation.
In this 45-second video, designed for corporate teams focused on maintaining brand consistency, discover the seamless integration of HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature. The narrative showcases how to transform scripts into polished sales videos with ease, using a professional visual style and a sophisticated audio backdrop. This video is perfect for teams looking to streamline their video production process while ensuring high-quality output.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Use a Sales Update Video Maker

Create engaging and branded sales update videos with ease using our intuitive tools.

Step 1
Choose a Video Template
Start by selecting from a variety of pre-made video templates designed for sales updates. These templates ensure brand consistency and provide a professional look to your videos.
Step 2
Add Personalized Content
Use drag and drop tools to incorporate personalized video content, such as images, text, and clips, to make your sales update video unique and engaging.
Step 3
Apply Animated Text and Scenes
Enhance your video with animated text and scenes to capture attention and convey your message effectively. This feature helps in making your sales updates more dynamic.
Step 4
Export Your Branded Sales Video
Once satisfied with your creation, export your branded sales video in the desired format. Ensure it aligns with your brand's colors and logo for a consistent look.

Use Cases

HeyGen empowers businesses to create compelling sales update videos effortlessly, leveraging AI-driven tools and pre-made video templates for brand consistency and engaging content.

Showcase customer success stories with engaging AI videos

Highlight your sales achievements and customer testimonials through dynamic, branded video content.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create sales videos efficiently?

HeyGen offers a powerful sales video maker that utilizes AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities, allowing you to create engaging sales videos quickly. With pre-made video templates and drag-and-drop tools, you can maintain brand consistency while adding personalized video content.

What features does HeyGen provide for video ad creation?

HeyGen's video ad maker includes features like animated text and scenes, voiceover generation, and a comprehensive media library. These tools enable you to craft compelling video ads that align with your brand's identity.

Can I maintain brand consistency using HeyGen?

Yes, HeyGen ensures brand consistency by offering branding controls such as logo and color customization. This allows you to create branded sales videos that reflect your unique brand identity across all content.

Does HeyGen offer tools for personalized video content?

Absolutely, HeyGen provides a range of tools, including AI avatars and text-to-video from scripts, to create personalized video content. These features help tailor your videos to specific audiences, enhancing engagement and effectiveness.

