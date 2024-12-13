Create Stunning Videos with Our Promo Video Maker
Effortlessly craft engaging videos using AI avatars and a drag-and-drop interface, perfect for all your social media channels.
Explore Examples
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
For aspiring filmmakers and content creators, a 60-second video ad crafted with HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature can showcase your creative ideas with ease. Utilize the drag-and-drop interface to seamlessly integrate stock footage and royalty-free assets, creating a visually stunning narrative that resonates with your target audience. The video editor's intuitive design allows for quick adjustments, making it ideal for those who value both creativity and efficiency.
Engage your audience with a 30-second online promo video that highlights your brand's unique offerings. Using HeyGen's templates & scenes, you can effortlessly combine dynamic visuals with AI-generated titles to create a polished and professional look. This format is perfect for marketers aiming to capture attention quickly on social media channels, with a focus on bold colors and energetic transitions.
For educators and trainers, a 2-minute instructional video using HeyGen's subtitles/captions feature can effectively communicate complex information. Designed for a technical audience, this video will utilize clear, concise visuals and a calm, informative audio style. The media library/stock support provides access to a wide range of educational assets, ensuring your content is both engaging and informative.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen revolutionizes the preview video maker landscape by offering AI-driven solutions that streamline video creation, making it easy to produce high-quality promo videos with engaging content. With features like AI video editing and promo video templates, HeyGen empowers users to create captivating videos effortlessly.
High-performing ad creation in minutes with AI video.
Quickly produce compelling video ads using AI, enhancing your promotional efforts with minimal effort.
Generate engaging social media videos and clips in minutes.
Effortlessly create captivating social media content that boosts engagement and expands your reach.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen's promo video maker enhance creativity?
HeyGen's promo video maker boosts creativity by offering a wide range of promo video templates and AI-generated titles. These features, combined with a vast music library and animated texts, allow users to craft engaging and unique promotional content effortlessly.
What technical features does HeyGen's AI video editor offer?
HeyGen's AI video editor provides advanced technical features such as a drag-and-drop interface, voiceover generation, and aspect-ratio resizing. These tools simplify the editing process while ensuring professional-quality results.
Can HeyGen help with social media video ads?
Yes, HeyGen is perfect for creating video ads tailored for social media channels. With its branding controls and access to royalty-free assets, you can produce visually appealing ads that align with your brand's identity.
What resources does HeyGen offer for video creation?
HeyGen offers a comprehensive media library with stock footage and royalty-free assets, making it easy to find the right visuals for your project. Additionally, its templates and scenes provide a solid foundation for any video creation.