Partnership Video Maker: Elevate Your Business Collaborations
Create stunning partnership videos with customizable templates and AI avatars for seamless branding consistency.
Explore Examples
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Engage your stakeholders with a 60-second business update video crafted with HeyGen's AI avatars and voiceover generation. This video is tailored for corporate teams looking to highlight key achievements in their partnerships. The professional visual style, combined with precise subtitles, ensures clarity and impact, making it ideal for internal presentations and external communications.
Capture the attention of your audience with a 30-second partnership announcement video using HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature. Perfect for marketing teams aiming to showcase new collaborations, this video will utilize vibrant visuals and energetic audio to convey excitement. The seamless integration of media library assets will enhance the storytelling, making it a compelling choice for digital platforms.
Deliver a comprehensive 90-second partnership overview video with HeyGen's real-time collaboration tools. Targeted at project managers and team leads, this video will provide an in-depth look at the progress and future goals of your partnership. The sophisticated visual style, paired with professional voiceovers, ensures a polished presentation, suitable for both internal strategy meetings and external stakeholder updates.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen empowers businesses to create impactful partnership update videos with ease, leveraging customizable templates and advanced video editing tools for branding consistency and seamless social media sharing.
Generate Engaging Social Media Videos and Clips in Minutes.
Quickly produce captivating partnership update videos that are perfect for sharing across social media platforms.
Showcase Customer Success Stories with Engaging AI Videos.
Highlight successful partnerships through compelling video narratives that resonate with your audience.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen enhance my partnership video creation process?
HeyGen offers a robust partnership video maker with customizable templates and branding controls, ensuring your videos maintain branding consistency while being visually engaging.
What features does HeyGen provide for business video creation?
HeyGen's business video maker includes AI avatars, text-to-video from script, and a comprehensive media library, making it easy to create professional videos efficiently.
Can HeyGen support real-time collaboration during video editing?
Yes, HeyGen's video creation platform supports real-time collaboration, allowing teams to work together seamlessly with features like voiceovers and captions.
What makes HeyGen's video editing tools stand out?
HeyGen's video editing tools offer advanced features such as video transitions, aspect-ratio resizing, and easy social media sharing, all designed to enhance your video production experience.