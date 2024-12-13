Create Stunning Reports with Our Report Video Maker

Transform your data into engaging visuals using AI avatars and video templates for impactful presentations.

571/2000

Explore Examples

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

a collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketinga collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketing

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Targeted at marketing teams, this 60-second video demonstrates the collaborative potential of HeyGen's video presentation tool. The narrative highlights the ease of using drag-and-drop tools and cloud storage to create and share compelling business videos. The visual style is vibrant and energetic, featuring a mix of live-action and animated scenes, while the audio includes upbeat music and clear voiceover narration. This video is ideal for teams aiming to streamline their video production process and enhance brand storytelling.
Prompt 2
This 30-second video is crafted for educators and trainers who wish to leverage technology in their teaching methods. It showcases HeyGen's AI transcription and subtitles/captions capabilities, emphasizing the technical ease of creating accessible educational content. The visual style is clean and informative, with a focus on clarity and simplicity, while the audio is calm and instructional. This video serves as a quick guide for educators looking to integrate video content into their curriculum effectively.
Prompt 3
Aimed at small business owners, this 45-second video highlights the versatility of HeyGen's business video maker. The narrative focuses on using video templates and branding assets to create personalized marketing videos. The visual style is professional yet approachable, featuring a mix of stock footage and custom graphics, while the audio includes a friendly voiceover and subtle background music. This video is perfect for entrepreneurs seeking to elevate their brand presence with minimal effort.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Use a Partner Report Video Maker

Create engaging and professional video reports with ease using our intuitive tools.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Start by drafting a clear and concise script for your video report. Use our text-to-video feature to seamlessly convert your script into a dynamic video presentation.
2
Step 2
Choose a Video Template
Select from a variety of professionally designed video templates to give your report a polished look. Customize the template to match your branding assets, including logos and colors.
3
Step 3
Add Animated Elements
Enhance your video with animated elements to make your report more engaging. Our drag-and-drop tools make it easy to incorporate these features into your video.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Once your video is complete, export it in the desired format and share it with your team. Utilize our cloud storage for easy access and collaboration.

Use Cases

HeyGen's AI video generator and video presentation tool empower businesses to create compelling partner report videos effortlessly. With features like video templates and drag-and-drop tools, HeyGen simplifies the process of producing professional-quality videos.

Showcase customer success stories with engaging AI videos

.

Highlight successful partnerships through dynamic report videos that resonate with audiences.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen enhance video presentations?

HeyGen elevates video presentations by offering a robust AI video generator that transforms scripts into engaging videos. With customizable video templates and animated elements, users can create visually appealing content effortlessly.

What features make HeyGen a top choice for business videos?

HeyGen stands out as a business video maker with its comprehensive branding controls, including logo and color customization. The platform also supports collaboration with team members, ensuring seamless project management.

Can HeyGen assist with video editing tasks?

Yes, HeyGen provides intuitive video editing software equipped with drag-and-drop tools and a media library. This allows users to efficiently edit and enhance their videos with ease.

Why choose HeyGen for AI-driven video creation?

HeyGen is an ideal choice for AI-driven video creation due to its advanced text-to-video capabilities and voiceover generation. These features, combined with AI transcription and subtitles, ensure high-quality, accessible content.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo