Business Video Maker for Seamless Team Collaboration

Create professional videos effortlessly with AI avatars and maintain branding consistency using HeyGen's advanced video editing tools.

437/2000

Explore Examples

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

a collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketinga collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketing

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Create a 45-second update video for your team using HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature. This video is perfect for internal communications, focusing on team collaboration and multi-user editing. The visual style will be clean and professional, with a focus on clarity and precision. Incorporate voiceover generation to add a personal touch, ensuring your message is heard loud and clear.
Prompt 2
For a 90-second organization update aimed at stakeholders, utilize HeyGen's media library and stock support to craft a visually rich narrative. The video will have a sophisticated and polished look, with high-quality stock footage and 4K resolution export options. This technical approach ensures that every detail is captured, providing a comprehensive overview of your organization's progress.
Prompt 3
Engage your audience with a 30-second update video using HeyGen's templates & scenes. This video is tailored for social media followers, featuring a vibrant and energetic visual style that captures attention. The use of subtitles/captions ensures accessibility, while the AI tools enhance the overall production quality, making it a standout piece in your content strategy.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Create an Organization Update Video

Follow these four simple steps to craft a professional and engaging update video for your organization using HeyGen.

1
Step 1
Select a Video Template
Begin by choosing from a variety of video templates that suit your organization's style. This ensures branding consistency and provides a solid foundation for your video.
2
Step 2
Add Dynamic Elements
Incorporate dynamic elements such as text overlays and animations to make your video more engaging. Use HeyGen's AI tools to enhance creativity and captivate your audience.
3
Step 3
Record with Webcam Video Recorder
Capture personalized messages using the webcam video recorder. This feature allows you to add a personal touch and connect directly with your audience.
4
Step 4
Export in 4K Resolution
Once your video is complete, export it in stunning 4K resolution. This ensures high-quality visuals that reflect the professionalism of your organization.

Use Cases

HeyGen revolutionizes organization update video creation with its AI video generator, offering seamless integration of video templates and dynamic elements for branding consistency. Enhance team collaboration and streamline video production with HeyGen's advanced video editing tools.

Generate engaging social media videos and clips in minutes

.

Effortlessly craft compelling update videos for social media, ensuring your organization stays connected with its audience.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen enhance business video creation?

HeyGen is a powerful business video maker that leverages AI tools to streamline the creative process. With features like AI avatars and text-to-video from scripts, it ensures branding consistency and dynamic storytelling.

What video editing tools does HeyGen offer?

HeyGen provides a comprehensive video editing toolset, including voiceover generation, subtitles, and aspect-ratio resizing. These features, combined with a robust media library, make it easy to create professional-quality videos.

Can HeyGen support team collaboration?

Yes, HeyGen supports team collaboration with multi-user editing capabilities and cloud storage, ensuring seamless workflow and easy access to video projects for all team members.

What makes HeyGen's video templates unique?

HeyGen's video templates are designed for creativity and efficiency, offering a variety of scenes and branding controls. This allows users to quickly produce engaging content while maintaining brand identity.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo