Create Stunning Videos with Our Video Maker

Effortlessly craft engaging intros using AI avatars and templates for a professional touch.

486/2000

Explore Examples

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

a collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketinga collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketing

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
In this 45-second video, explore the seamless process of crafting a professional update video with HeyGen's online video editor. Ideal for marketers and educators, this narrative highlights the drag-and-drop functionality and voiceover generation to create polished content effortlessly. The clean, modern visual style paired with a clear, authoritative voiceover ensures your message is delivered with impact, demonstrating the efficiency of HeyGen's voiceover generation.
Prompt 2
Dive into a 60-second creative journey with HeyGen's free video editor, tailored for aspiring filmmakers and vloggers. This prompt focuses on the use of stock media and AI tools to enhance storytelling, offering a cinematic experience with rich visuals and immersive soundscapes. The narrative guides users through the process of transforming raw footage into a compelling story, emphasizing the versatility of HeyGen's media library and stock support.
Prompt 3
Unleash your creativity in a 30-second promotional video using HeyGen's intro maker, designed for entrepreneurs and digital marketers. This prompt showcases the ease of text-to-video from script, allowing you to quickly generate engaging content with minimal effort. The sleek, professional visual style combined with energetic music sets the tone for a persuasive message, highlighting the innovative capabilities of HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Use the Opening Update Video Maker

Create engaging opening update videos effortlessly with our intuitive online video editor.

1
Step 1
Create Your Video with Templates
Start by selecting from a variety of professionally designed templates. These templates are crafted to give your video a polished look and feel, making it easy to create stunning opening updates.
2
Step 2
Add Stock Media for Visual Appeal
Enhance your video by incorporating high-quality stock media from our extensive library. This feature allows you to add images and clips that complement your message and captivate your audience.
3
Step 3
Apply AI Tools for Seamless Editing
Utilize our AI tools to streamline the editing process. These tools help you make precise adjustments and ensure your video flows smoothly, saving you time and effort.
4
Step 4
Export Your Video in the Desired Format
Once your video is ready, export it in the format that best suits your needs. Our platform supports various aspect ratios and resolutions, ensuring your video looks great on any platform.

Use Cases

HeyGen's online video editor empowers creators to craft compelling opening update videos with ease, utilizing AI tools, templates, and stock media for a seamless experience.

Showcase Customer Success Stories

.

Utilize HeyGen's intro maker to highlight customer achievements with engaging and visually appealing videos.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen's video maker enhance creativity?

HeyGen's video maker empowers creativity by offering a wide range of customizable templates and scenes. With AI tools and a vast stock media library, users can effortlessly create unique and engaging videos.

What features does HeyGen's online video editor offer?

HeyGen's online video editor provides advanced features like drag-and-drop functionality, AI-powered text-to-video from scripts, and voiceover generation, making video editing both intuitive and efficient.

Can HeyGen's intro maker support branding needs?

Yes, HeyGen's intro maker supports branding by allowing users to incorporate logos, colors, and other branding elements seamlessly into their video intros, ensuring a professional and cohesive look.

Why choose HeyGen as a free video editor?

HeyGen stands out as a free video editor by offering robust features such as AI avatars, subtitles, and aspect-ratio resizing, all without compromising on quality or user experience.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo