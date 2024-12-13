Create Stunning Videos with Our Product Video Maker

Boost engagement and branding with AI avatars and customizable templates for your product demos.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
In this 60-second journey, discover how HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature can transform your product demo videos into captivating stories. Ideal for marketers and content creators, this video highlights the technical prowess of AI-generated voiceovers and subtitles, ensuring your message is clear and impactful. With a focus on branding, the sleek and modern visual style will resonate with your audience, driving engagement and conversions.
Prompt 2
Unleash your creativity with a 30-second video that brings your product to life using HeyGen's templates and scenes. Targeted at entrepreneurs and startups, this video emphasizes the creative potential of product video templates, offering a visually stunning experience. The vibrant and energetic style, combined with the flexibility of aspect-ratio resizing, makes it perfect for sharing across various social media platforms, enhancing your brand's visibility.
Prompt 3
Explore the technical side of video creation in a 90-second deep dive into HeyGen's media library and stock support. Aimed at video editors and technical enthusiasts, this video demonstrates the power of customization and the vast array of resources available at your fingertips. The sophisticated and polished visual style, paired with professional voiceovers, ensures your product video stands out, making it an essential tool for effective branding.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How the New Product Video Maker Works

Create engaging product videos effortlessly with our intuitive video maker.

Step 1
Create with AI Avatars
Start by selecting from a range of AI avatars to give your product video a unique and professional touch. These avatars can help narrate your product's story, making it more engaging for your audience.
Step 2
Choose Product Video Templates
Select from a variety of product video templates designed to highlight your product's features effectively. These templates are crafted to enhance your branding and ensure your message is clear.
Step 3
Add Voiceovers and Subtitles
Enhance your video with AI-generated voiceovers and subtitles. This feature ensures your message is accessible and engaging, catering to a wider audience on various social media platforms.
Step 4
Export in Multiple Formats
Once your video is ready, export it in different aspect ratios and formats suitable for various social media platforms. This flexibility ensures your product video maintains its quality and impact across all channels.

HeyGen revolutionizes the creation of new product videos by leveraging AI to produce high-quality, engaging content quickly. With features like AI-generated voiceovers and customizable templates, HeyGen ensures your product demo videos captivate audiences and enhance branding.

Showcase customer success stories with engaging AI videos

Highlight your product's impact through dynamic customer testimonials, crafted with HeyGen's advanced video creation capabilities.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen enhance product video creation?

HeyGen revolutionizes product video creation with AI-generated content, offering features like text-to-video from scripts and customizable templates. This ensures your product demo videos are both engaging and aligned with your branding needs.

What customization options does HeyGen offer?

HeyGen provides extensive customization options, including branding controls for logos and colors, as well as a variety of product video templates. This allows you to tailor your videos to fit your brand's unique identity.

Can HeyGen support social media video formats?

Yes, HeyGen supports various aspect-ratio resizing and export options, making it easy to create videos optimized for different social media platforms, ensuring maximum engagement.

What technical features does HeyGen provide for video editing?

HeyGen offers advanced technical features such as AI avatars, voiceover generation, and subtitles/captions, all designed to streamline the video editing process and enhance the final product.

