Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Engage your viewers with a 45-second news video creation that highlights the latest headlines using HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature. Designed for news agencies and content creators, this video combines the power of AI script generation with drag-and-drop editing for seamless production. The auto-subtitles ensure accessibility, making it a perfect choice for reaching a diverse audience with clear and concise updates.
Deliver a concise 30-second breaking news update with HeyGen's news video editing platform. Targeted at social media managers and digital marketers, this video leverages the platform's voiceover generation to provide a professional narration. The use of multimedia resources and customizable templates ensures your news story is both visually appealing and informative, capturing the attention of your audience instantly.
Craft a compelling 60-second national news segment using HeyGen's AI avatars and media library. Ideal for educators and trainers, this video utilizes visual storytelling to present complex information in an engaging manner. The aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature allows for easy sharing across various platforms, ensuring your message reaches the widest possible audience with clarity and precision.
How to Create a National News Update Video

Follow these four simple steps to craft engaging national news update videos using our intuitive platform.

Step 1
Choose a Breaking News Video Template
Start by selecting from a variety of breaking news video templates designed to capture attention. These customizable templates provide a professional look and feel, setting the stage for your news update.
Step 2
Add Your Script with the AI Script Generator
Utilize the AI script generator to craft a compelling narrative for your video. This tool helps you create a clear and concise script that aligns with your news story, ensuring your message is effectively communicated.
Step 3
Apply Auto-Subtitles for Accessibility
Enhance your video's accessibility by applying auto-subtitles. This feature automatically generates accurate captions, making your content more inclusive and easier to understand for all viewers.
Step 4
Export Your Video with Branding Controls
Once your video is complete, export it with your branding elements, such as your logo and colors. This ensures your national news update video is not only informative but also consistent with your brand identity.

Showcase Customer Success Stories

Highlight impactful news stories with engaging AI videos, showcasing success and driving viewer interest.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance my news video creation process?

HeyGen streamlines news video creation with its intuitive drag-and-drop editing platform, offering customizable templates and a rich stock music library to enhance your visual storytelling.

What features does HeyGen offer for breaking news video templates?

HeyGen provides breaking news video templates that are fully customizable, allowing you to quickly adapt to any news story with ease and professionalism.

Can HeyGen assist with news video intros?

Yes, HeyGen offers a variety of tools, including AI avatars and voiceover generation, to create engaging news video intros that captivate your audience.

Does HeyGen support auto-subtitles for news videos?

Absolutely, HeyGen includes an auto-subtitles feature, ensuring your news videos are accessible and engaging for all viewers.

