Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
In just 60 seconds, transform your meeting notes into a compelling video presentation with HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature. Designed for managers and team leaders, this tool allows you to maintain brand consistency while utilizing the drag-and-drop tools for effortless video content creation. The professional tone and sleek design will resonate with audiences who appreciate polished and informative updates.
Engage your team with a 30-second video update that leverages HeyGen's media library for stunning stock visuals. This format is tailored for marketing teams who need quick, impactful updates that align with their brand's aesthetic. The combination of AI-powered editing and motion graphics ensures a creative and visually appealing presentation that keeps your audience informed and inspired.
Deliver a comprehensive 90-second meeting recap using HeyGen's templates & scenes to structure your content effectively. Ideal for project managers and team collaborators, this video will utilize subtitles/captions to ensure accessibility and clarity. The professional yet approachable visual style, combined with the ability to collaborate with your team, makes this an essential tool for technical and creative professionals alike.
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
HeyGen revolutionizes meeting update video creation with its AI-powered video generator, offering seamless video content creation and editing tools for engaging presentations. Enhance your brand consistency and collaborate with your team using HeyGen's intuitive drag-and-drop tools and extensive stock library.
Generate Engaging Social Media Videos and Clips in Minutes.
Quickly create captivating meeting update videos that boost engagement on social media platforms.
Boost Training Engagement and Retention with AI.
Enhance team training sessions with dynamic video presentations that improve information retention.
How does HeyGen enhance video content creation?
HeyGen revolutionizes video content creation with its AI-powered video generator, allowing users to transform scripts into engaging videos effortlessly. With features like AI avatars and voiceover generation, creating dynamic video presentations has never been easier.
What tools does HeyGen offer for video editing?
HeyGen provides a comprehensive suite of video editing tools, including drag-and-drop functionality and a rich stock library. These tools ensure seamless editing and brand consistency, making it easy to create professional-quality videos.
Can HeyGen support team collaboration?
Yes, HeyGen facilitates team collaboration by allowing multiple users to work together on video projects. This feature ensures that teams can maintain brand consistency and share presentation ideas effectively.
Why choose HeyGen for video presentations?
HeyGen is ideal for video presentations due to its extensive templates and scenes, as well as its ability to generate subtitles and captions. These features, combined with motion graphics, help create captivating and informative presentations.