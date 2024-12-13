Create Stunning Videos with Our Marketing Video Maker

Effortlessly produce engaging content using AI avatars and a user-friendly interface for seamless video creation.

522/2000

Explore Examples

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

a collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketinga collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketing

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Targeted at small business owners and entrepreneurs, this 60-second promo video highlights the technical prowess of HeyGen's video editing tools. The narrative unfolds with a sleek, modern aesthetic, emphasizing the drag-and-drop functionality that simplifies the editing process. Featuring AI avatars and voiceover generation, this video is a testament to how HeyGen can transform complex ideas into compelling visual stories, ideal for multi-platform sharing.
Prompt 2
This 30-second advertisement video is crafted for creative agencies and marketing teams seeking innovative solutions. It captures the essence of HeyGen's promo video maker, focusing on the creative potential of animation styles and customization options. The video employs a bold and colorful visual style, complemented by dynamic audio enhancement, to captivate audiences and convey brand messages effectively. A perfect tool for team collaboration and branding efforts.
Prompt 3
Aimed at content creators and influencers, this 90-second social media video creator tutorial delves into the technical aspects of HeyGen's platform. The video features a clean and minimalist design, guiding viewers through the process of using text-to-video from script and aspect-ratio resizing & exports. With clear subtitles and captions, this tutorial ensures that users can maximize their creative output while maintaining a professional edge across various social media platforms.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Use a Marketing Update Video Maker

Create engaging marketing update videos with ease using our intuitive tools and features.

1
Step 1
Choose a Template
Start by selecting from a variety of professionally designed templates that suit your marketing update needs. These templates provide a solid foundation for your video, ensuring a polished and professional look.
2
Step 2
Customize Your Content
Use the drag-and-drop feature to easily add and arrange your media elements. Customize your video with branding controls, such as logos and colors, to maintain brand consistency and make your message stand out.
3
Step 3
Enhance with Audio
Apply audio enhancement tools to add licensed music tracks or voiceovers, giving your video a dynamic and engaging sound. This step ensures your message is heard loud and clear.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Once your video is complete, export it in the desired aspect ratio for multi-platform sharing. This allows you to reach your audience across various social media channels with ease.

Use Cases

HeyGen revolutionizes the way marketers create impactful videos by offering a suite of tools that streamline the production of marketing updates, promo videos, and social media content. With features like drag-and-drop editing, customizable templates, and multi-platform sharing, HeyGen ensures your marketing efforts are both efficient and effective.

Showcase customer success stories with engaging AI videos

.

Highlight your brand's impact by crafting engaging videos that tell your customers' success stories with clarity and creativity.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the process of creating marketing videos?

HeyGen offers a user-friendly interface with drag-and-drop functionality, making it easy to create marketing videos. With customizable templates and branding controls, you can effortlessly tailor your content to fit your brand's identity.

What video editing tools does HeyGen provide for promo video creation?

HeyGen provides a range of video editing tools, including text-to-video from script, voiceover generation, and audio enhancement. These features ensure your promo videos are polished and professional.

Can HeyGen assist in creating advertisement videos for social media?

Yes, HeyGen is an excellent social media video creator, offering templates and animation styles that are perfect for crafting engaging advertisement videos. Its multi-platform sharing capabilities make it easy to distribute your content across various channels.

What features does HeyGen offer for team collaboration on video projects?

HeyGen supports team collaboration by providing tools like branding controls and a media library. These features allow teams to work together seamlessly, ensuring consistent and high-quality video outputs.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo