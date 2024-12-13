Marketing Video Maker: Elevate Your Training Content

Create engaging training videos effortlessly with AI avatars and customizable templates, ensuring a professional and cost-effective production.

486/2000

Explore Examples

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

a collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketinga collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketing

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
This 90-second training video is tailored for corporate trainers looking to enhance their instructional content. Utilizing HeyGen's voiceover generation, the video provides a clear and professional audio guide, paired with sleek, modern visuals. The focus is on demonstrating how to use HeyGen's templates & scenes to create interactive multimedia experiences that captivate and educate employees effectively.
Prompt 2
A 45-second video ad aimed at digital marketers showcases the versatility of HeyGen's media library/stock support. The ad features a fast-paced, energetic visual style, highlighting how easily you can access a vast array of high-quality media to enhance your marketing videos. With HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing & exports, your content is optimized for any platform, ensuring maximum reach and impact.
Prompt 3
For educators seeking cost-effective solutions, this 2-minute training video delves into the technical aspects of HeyGen's subtitles/captions feature. The video, with a clean and informative visual style, guides viewers through the process of adding and customizing captions to improve accessibility and engagement. Perfect for online courses, this video demonstrates how HeyGen can elevate your educational content with minimal effort.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Marketing Training Video Maker Works

Create engaging and professional marketing training videos with ease using HeyGen's powerful features.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Start by crafting a compelling script for your marketing training video. Use HeyGen's text-to-video feature to seamlessly transform your script into a visual format, setting the foundation for an engaging video.
2
Step 2
Choose a Template
Select from a variety of customizable templates to match your brand's style. HeyGen offers a range of templates and scenes that make it easy to maintain consistency and professionalism in your video.
3
Step 3
Add Voiceover
Enhance your video with HeyGen's voiceover generation capability. This feature allows you to add clear and professional voiceovers, ensuring your message is delivered effectively.
4
Step 4
Export Your Video
Once your video is complete, export it in the desired aspect ratio and format. HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing and export options ensure your video is ready for any platform or presentation.

Use Cases

HeyGen revolutionizes marketing training video production with AI-driven tools, enabling creative, cost-effective, and engaging content creation.

Create More Courses

.

Expand your educational reach by producing more courses with HeyGen's efficient video creation tools.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen enhance marketing video creation?

HeyGen offers a powerful marketing video maker that utilizes AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities to bring your creative ideas to life. With customizable templates and branding controls, you can easily create engaging videos that align with your brand's identity.

What features does HeyGen provide for training video production?

HeyGen simplifies training video production with its intuitive video editing tools and voiceover generation. You can create interactive multimedia content using templates and scenes, ensuring your training materials are both informative and engaging.

Can HeyGen assist with video ad creation?

Yes, HeyGen is an excellent video ad maker, offering features like aspect-ratio resizing and media library support. These tools help you craft compelling ads that capture attention across various platforms.

What technical tools does HeyGen offer for video editing?

HeyGen provides a suite of video editing tools, including AI-driven voiceover generation and subtitle/caption support. These features, combined with localization options, ensure your videos are polished and accessible to a global audience.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo