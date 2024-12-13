Create Stunning Videos with Our Video Maker

Effortlessly produce engaging social media videos using AI avatars and customizable templates.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Prompt 1
Create a 60-second business update video aimed at employees and stakeholders, using HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature. This video will employ a clean and corporate visual style, incorporating stock images from the media library to enhance the narrative. The inclusion of subtitles will ensure accessibility, while the drag-and-drop functionality allows for seamless integration of various media elements.
Prompt 2
For a 30-second social media update targeting customers and followers, utilize HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing and exports to optimize the video for different platforms. The video will have a vibrant and engaging visual style, perfect for capturing attention quickly. By using templates and scenes, you can maintain consistent branding, while the voiceover generation feature adds a professional touch to the message.
Prompt 3
Develop a 90-second training update video for internal teams, focusing on new management strategies. This video will have a clear and instructional visual style, using HeyGen's multi-user editing capability to allow collaboration among team members. Incorporate webcam recordings to add a personal element, and use the media library for relevant stock images to support the content. The extended duration allows for a comprehensive overview of the updates.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How to Use a Management Update Video Maker

Create engaging management update videos with ease using our intuitive video creation tool.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Start by drafting a clear and concise script for your management update. Use HeyGen's text-to-video feature to transform your script into a dynamic video presentation.
2
Step 2
Choose a Template
Select from a variety of professional templates to give your video a polished look. Our templates are designed to enhance your message and maintain your brand's identity.
3
Step 3
Add Voice-Over
Enhance your video with a voice-over using HeyGen's voiceover generation capability. This feature allows you to add a professional touch to your management updates.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Once your video is ready, export it in the desired format and share it with your team. HeyGen supports various aspect-ratio resizing and export options to suit your needs.

HeyGen's video creation tool empowers management teams to craft impactful update videos effortlessly. With features like drag and drop, templates, and multi-user editing, HeyGen streamlines the process of creating professional business videos.

Showcase Customer Success Stories with Engaging AI Videos

Highlight customer achievements through compelling AI-generated videos that build trust and credibility.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify video creation for businesses?

HeyGen offers a business video maker that streamlines the process with AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities, allowing for quick and professional video production.

What features does HeyGen's online video editor include?

HeyGen's online video editor includes drag-and-drop functionality, a variety of templates, and multi-user editing, making it easy to create and collaborate on videos.

Can HeyGen help with branding in video projects?

Yes, HeyGen provides branding controls such as logo and color customization, ensuring your videos align with your brand identity.

What tools does HeyGen offer for enhancing social media videos?

HeyGen enhances social media videos with features like voiceover generation, subtitles, and access to a rich media library with stock images.

