Create an Investor Pitch Video with Ease

Engage investors with AI avatars and real-time engagement tools for impactful presentations.

491/2000

Explore Examples

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

a collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketinga collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketing

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Develop a 45-second investment video designed for venture capitalists and angel investors, showcasing your company's growth potential. This video will feature HeyGen's templates and scenes to create a polished and cohesive story. The audio style will be authoritative and confident, matching the high-stakes nature of investment discussions. Emphasize the importance of real-time engagement to foster a connection with your audience.
Prompt 2
Craft a 30-second pitch deck video aimed at corporate investors, utilizing HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability. The visual style will be clean and corporate, with a focus on enterprise-grade security to assure investors of your company's reliability. The audio will be clear and concise, ensuring that your key messages are communicated effectively. Mention the customizable sites feature to highlight the flexibility of your presentation.
Prompt 3
Produce a 90-second live investor update video for existing stakeholders, using HeyGen's media library and stock support to enhance your presentation with high-quality visuals. The target audience is current investors who require detailed updates on company performance. The visual style will be informative and data-driven, with subtitles/captions to ensure accessibility. Stress the importance of video hosting for investors to provide a seamless viewing experience.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Create an Investor Day Video

Craft a compelling investor day video with ease using HeyGen's powerful tools and features.

1
Step 1
Select a Professional Template
Begin by choosing from a variety of professional templates designed specifically for investor pitch videos. These templates provide a solid foundation, ensuring your video is both engaging and informative.
2
Step 2
Add Interactive Elements
Enhance your video by incorporating interactive elements. This feature allows you to engage your audience in real-time, making your investment video more dynamic and memorable.
3
Step 3
Apply Branding Controls
Customize your video with HeyGen's branding controls. Add your logo and adjust colors to align with your brand identity, ensuring a consistent and professional look throughout your pitch deck video.
4
Step 4
Export with Enterprise-Grade Security
Once your video is complete, export it with confidence knowing that HeyGen provides enterprise-grade security. This ensures your video hosting for investors is safe and secure, protecting your valuable content.

Use Cases

HeyGen empowers businesses to create compelling investor pitch videos and investment presentations with ease, leveraging AI-driven tools for seamless video hosting and live investor updates.

Showcase customer success stories with engaging AI videos

.

Highlight successful investments and business growth stories to build investor confidence and interest.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance my investor pitch video?

HeyGen offers a suite of creative tools to elevate your investor pitch video, including AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities. With customizable templates and branding controls, you can create a professional and engaging presentation that aligns with your brand identity.

What features does HeyGen provide for video hosting for investors?

HeyGen ensures secure and efficient video hosting for investors with enterprise-grade security and real-time engagement features. This allows you to share your investment videos confidently, knowing your content is protected and accessible.

Can HeyGen support live investor updates?

Yes, HeyGen supports live investor updates by offering interactive elements and real-time engagement tools. These features enable you to communicate effectively with your investors, keeping them informed and engaged.

Why choose HeyGen for creating a pitch deck video?

HeyGen is ideal for creating a pitch deck video due to its comprehensive media library and editing tools. With HeyGen, you can seamlessly integrate voiceovers, subtitles, and branding elements to produce a polished and impactful presentation.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo