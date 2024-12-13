Create Stunning News Videos with Our News Video Maker
Effortlessly customize your news segments with scene-based editing and AI avatars for a professional touch.
Explore Examples
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Engage your viewers with a 60-second news segment tailored for tech enthusiasts using HeyGen's scene-based editing. This video will highlight the latest tech trends with a futuristic visual style, incorporating private stock visuals and a professional voiceover generated by AI avatars. Ideal for tech bloggers and YouTube creators, this format allows for easy news segment customization to fit your unique brand identity.
Deliver a concise 30-second breaking news update designed for busy professionals on the go. With HeyGen's AI subtitle extractor, ensure your message is accessible and clear, even without sound. The video will feature a clean, minimalist visual style with a subtle branding logo, making it perfect for corporate communications and internal updates. The drag-and-drop editing capability allows for quick adjustments and seamless integration of your content.
Craft a compelling 45-second news story for a young, mobile-savvy audience using HeyGen's desktop and mobile capabilities. This video will utilize vibrant intro templates and energetic stock music to grab attention instantly. With the AI script generator, create a narrative that resonates with your audience, while the aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature ensures your video looks great on any platform.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen revolutionizes instant news update video creation with its AI-driven tools, offering seamless integration of breaking news video templates, scene-based editing, and AI script generation for rapid and engaging content delivery.
Generate Engaging Social Media Videos and Clips in Minutes.
Quickly create captivating news segments with HeyGen's drag-and-drop editing and AI subtitle extractor, perfect for social media platforms.
Bring Historical Events to Life with AI-Powered Video Storytelling.
Utilize HeyGen's scene-based editing and private stock visuals to craft compelling narratives that make historical news updates engaging and informative.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen's news video maker enhance my content creation?
HeyGen's news video maker offers a seamless experience with scene-based editing and breaking news video templates, allowing you to create professional news segments effortlessly. Customize your videos with branding logos and intro templates to maintain a consistent brand identity.
What features does HeyGen offer for news segment customization?
HeyGen provides a range of tools for news segment customization, including AI script generation and a text-to-speech tool. These features enable you to create engaging and informative content quickly, with the added benefit of AI subtitle extraction for accessibility.
Can I use HeyGen on both desktop and mobile devices?
Yes, HeyGen is designed for flexibility, allowing you to create and edit videos on both desktop and mobile devices. This ensures you can work on your projects anytime, anywhere, with access to a comprehensive stock music library and private stock visuals.
Does HeyGen support branding and media integration?
Absolutely, HeyGen supports branding controls such as logo and color integration, along with a robust media library. This allows you to incorporate stock visuals and music seamlessly into your videos, enhancing the overall production quality.