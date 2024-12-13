Create Stunning Memories with Our Holiday Video Maker

Easily customize your holiday videos with AI avatars and copyright-free content for a professional touch.

537/2000

Explore Examples

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

a collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketinga collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketing

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Create a 45-second holiday update video that stands out on social media. Designed for influencers and content creators, this video will utilize HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature to craft a compelling narrative. The visual style is vibrant and dynamic, perfect for capturing attention, while the audio is upbeat and engaging. Customize your video with platform-specific dimensions to ensure it looks great on any device, and export it effortlessly with HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing & exports capability.
Prompt 2
Share your holiday adventures with a 30-second video that highlights the best moments of your trip. Ideal for travel enthusiasts and bloggers, this video will use HeyGen's AI avatars to add a personal touch to your storytelling. The visual style is sleek and modern, with a focus on high-quality imagery, while the audio is soothing and atmospheric. Enhance your video with GIFs and stickers to add a playful element, and enjoy the ease of video customization with HeyGen's intuitive tools.
Prompt 3
Deliver a heartfelt holiday message with a 60-second video designed for businesses and organizations. This video will leverage HeyGen's voiceover generation to convey your message with clarity and emotion. The visual style is professional and polished, suitable for corporate audiences, while the audio is clear and authoritative. Incorporate subtitles/captions to ensure your message is accessible to all, and take advantage of HeyGen's templates & scenes to create a cohesive and impactful presentation.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Holiday Update Video Maker Works

Create stunning holiday videos with ease using our intuitive video maker.

1
Step 1
Create with Holiday Video Templates
Start your project by selecting from a variety of holiday video templates. These templates provide a creative foundation, allowing you to focus on personalizing your video with festive themes.
2
Step 2
Customize with Photos and Videos
Add your own photos and videos to the template to make your holiday video unique. Use our media library for additional stock support if needed, ensuring your content is both personal and professional.
3
Step 3
Enhance with Music and Sound Effects
Incorporate music and sound effects to bring your holiday video to life. Choose from a selection of copyright-free content to ensure your video is both engaging and compliant.
4
Step 4
Export in Platform-Specific Dimensions
Once your video is complete, export it in the dimensions that best suit your sharing platform. Our aspect-ratio resizing feature ensures your video looks great on any device.

Use Cases

HeyGen empowers you to create captivating holiday update videos effortlessly with its intuitive video editing tools and holiday video templates. Enhance your videos with music, GIFs, and platform-specific dimensions for seamless sharing.

Showcase Customer Success Stories with Engaging AI Videos

.

Highlight customer experiences and success stories during the holiday season with personalized video content.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance my holiday video creation process?

HeyGen offers a seamless holiday video maker experience with a variety of holiday video templates and customization options. You can easily incorporate photos and videos, add music and sound effects, and personalize your video with GIFs and stickers to create a memorable holiday video.

What video editing features does HeyGen provide?

HeyGen provides robust video editing capabilities, including text-to-video from script, voiceover generation, and subtitles/captions. These features ensure your holiday videos are polished and professional, ready for sharing across various platforms.

Can I customize my holiday videos with HeyGen?

Absolutely! HeyGen allows for extensive video customization, enabling you to adjust branding elements like logos and colors. You can also resize videos to platform-specific dimensions, ensuring your content looks great everywhere.

How does HeyGen handle video export for different platforms?

HeyGen simplifies video export with aspect-ratio resizing and exports tailored to platform-specific dimensions. This ensures your holiday videos maintain their quality and format, whether you're sharing on social media or other platforms.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo