Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Engage your audience with a 60-second news video intro designed for media professionals and news agencies. With HeyGen's customizable templates and AI avatars, you can craft a visually compelling introduction that sets the tone for your news segments. The synchronized captions feature ensures accessibility, making your content inclusive and impactful.
For a concise 30-second news update, leverage HeyGen's scene-based editing to create a visually engaging video that keeps viewers informed and interested. Ideal for social media managers and digital marketers, this format allows for quick dissemination of information with the added benefit of voiceover generation to enhance the narrative.
Deliver a comprehensive 90-second news report using HeyGen's drag-and-drop editing and media library support. Tailored for educators and trainers, this format allows for in-depth coverage of topics with a professional touch. The aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature ensures your video is optimized for any platform, reaching a wider audience with ease.
Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Create a Headline News Update Video

Follow these four simple steps to craft engaging news update videos using HeyGen's powerful tools.

1
Step 1
Choose a Breaking News Video Template
Start by selecting from a variety of customizable templates designed specifically for breaking news. These templates provide a professional look and feel, setting the stage for your news update.
2
Step 2
Add Your Script with the AI Script Generator
Utilize HeyGen's AI script generator to craft a compelling narrative for your news update. This tool helps you create a structured script that aligns with your video content.
3
Step 3
Apply Scene-Based Editing Techniques
Enhance your video by using scene-based editing. This feature allows you to seamlessly transition between different segments, ensuring a smooth and engaging viewer experience.
4
Step 4
Export with Synchronized Captions
Finalize your video by exporting it with synchronized captions. This ensures your audience can follow along with the audio, enhancing accessibility and engagement.

Use Cases

HeyGen revolutionizes the creation of headline news update videos with its innovative tools, including Breaking News video templates and scene-based editing, ensuring your news content is both engaging and efficient.

Bring Historical Events to Life with AI-Powered Video Storytelling

Utilize HeyGen's scene-based editing to craft compelling narratives for news stories, making historical events vivid and engaging.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen's Breaking News video templates enhance my news content?

HeyGen's Breaking News video templates offer a creative way to quickly produce professional news segments. These customizable templates allow you to maintain brand consistency while delivering timely news updates with ease.

What features does HeyGen's news video maker offer for scene-based editing?

HeyGen's news video maker includes scene-based editing, allowing you to seamlessly arrange and edit your video segments. This feature, combined with drag-and-drop editing, ensures a smooth and efficient video creation process.

Can HeyGen help create a compelling news video intro?

Yes, HeyGen provides tools like AI script generation and text-to-speech capabilities to craft engaging news video intros. These features help set the tone for your news content, making it more captivating for viewers.

How does HeyGen ensure synchronized captions in news videos?

HeyGen offers synchronized captions through its advanced subtitle and captioning tools. This ensures that your news videos are accessible and clear, enhancing viewer comprehension and engagement.

