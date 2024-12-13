Create Stunning Videos with Our Video Maker

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

In this 60-second video, explore the power of storytelling with HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature. Tailored for aspiring filmmakers and vloggers, this video combines stock images and voice-over to create a compelling narrative. The cinematic visual style, paired with a dramatic soundtrack, ensures your audience is hooked from start to finish. Perfect for those who want to create videos that leave a lasting impression.
Create a 30-second collage video that showcases the latest entertainment trends using HeyGen's media library and stock support. This video is aimed at social media influencers who want to share quick, engaging updates with their followers. The split-screen effect adds a modern touch, while the upbeat music keeps the energy high. It's an ideal choice for those looking to make videos that are both informative and entertaining.
Unleash your technical prowess with a 90-second tutorial video using HeyGen's AI avatars and voiceover generation. Designed for tech-savvy individuals and educators, this video provides a step-by-step guide on using advanced video editing tools. The clean, professional visual style, combined with clear, concise audio, makes it perfect for those who want to teach others how to create videos with precision and flair.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How to Use an Entertainment Update Video Maker

Create engaging entertainment update videos effortlessly with our online video creator. Follow these four simple steps to bring your content to life.

Step 1
Create Your Script
Start by crafting a compelling script for your entertainment update. Use HeyGen's text-to-video feature to seamlessly transform your script into a captivating video.
Step 2
Choose a Template
Select from a variety of professionally designed templates to give your video a polished look. Our templates are perfect for creating eye-catching social media videos.
Step 3
Add Voice-Over
Enhance your video with a voice-over using HeyGen's voiceover generation tool. This feature allows you to add a professional touch to your updates.
Step 4
Apply Transitions and Effects
Make your video more dynamic by applying transitions and effects. With our video editing tool, you can easily drag and drop these elements to enhance your content.

HeyGen empowers creators to effortlessly make videos with its intuitive online video creator, perfect for entertainment updates. Leverage its drag-and-drop features, templates, and effects to produce engaging social media videos quickly.

Showcase Customer Success Stories

Highlight customer achievements with engaging AI videos that tell compelling stories.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create videos effortlessly?

HeyGen simplifies the video creation process with its intuitive drag-and-drop interface and a wide range of templates. You can easily make videos for social media using stock images, music, and effects to enhance your content.

What features does HeyGen offer for video editing?

HeyGen provides a comprehensive video editing tool that includes transitions, voice-over generation, and aspect-ratio resizing. These features allow you to customize your videos to fit any platform or style.

Can I use HeyGen to make social media videos?

Absolutely! HeyGen is an online video creator designed for making engaging social media videos. With its extensive media library and branding controls, you can create videos that resonate with your audience.

Does HeyGen support text-to-video creation?

Yes, HeyGen supports text-to-video creation from scripts, allowing you to generate videos with AI avatars and voiceovers. This feature is perfect for creating professional-looking content quickly.

