Transform your marketing strategy with personalized videos using AI avatars for a unique and engaging customer experience.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Targeted at marketing professionals, this 60-second video delves into the world of video personalization. With a sleek and modern visual style, the video highlights HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature, demonstrating how to transform written content into engaging visual stories. The narrative emphasizes the creative potential of using video templates to craft interactive videos that resonate with audiences, ensuring a memorable viewing experience.
This 30-second video is crafted for content creators eager to streamline their production process. It features a fast-paced, energetic visual style, showcasing HeyGen's video automation capabilities. The narrative focuses on the technical ease of using AI video editors to produce high-quality videos quickly, without sacrificing creativity. The video also highlights the seamless integration of subtitles and captions, enhancing accessibility and viewer engagement.
Aimed at educators and trainers, this 90-second video offers a comprehensive look at HeyGen's video editing tools. With a clear and informative visual style, the video guides viewers through the process of using media library/stock support to enrich educational content. The narrative underscores the technical benefits of aspect-ratio resizing and exports, allowing for versatile video distribution across various platforms, ensuring that educational messages reach a wider audience.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen empowers businesses to create personalized customer update videos effortlessly with its advanced video maker and AI video editor, enhancing engagement and communication.
Generate Engaging Social Media Videos.
Create captivating social media videos in minutes to keep your audience informed and engaged.
Showcase Customer Success Stories.
Highlight customer achievements with engaging AI videos that personalize their success stories.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen simplify video creation?
HeyGen streamlines the video creation process with its intuitive drag and drop interface and AI video editor, allowing users to effortlessly craft personalized videos using a variety of video templates.
What features make HeyGen ideal for marketing videos?
HeyGen is an excellent marketing video maker, offering features like branding controls, AI avatars, and voiceover generation to create engaging and professional marketing content.
Can HeyGen enhance video personalization?
Yes, HeyGen excels in video personalization by providing tools such as text-to-video from script and interactive video capabilities, ensuring each video resonates with its intended audience.
What technical tools does HeyGen offer for video editing?
HeyGen provides robust video editing tools, including aspect-ratio resizing, subtitles/captions, and a comprehensive media library, making it a powerful choice for technical video editing needs.