Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Create a 90-second training video that combines the power of HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature with personalized storytelling. Ideal for new hires and internal training, this video uses a professional yet approachable visual style, complete with subtitles for clarity. The engaging narrative and clear instructions ensure that your team stays informed and motivated, enhancing overall productivity.
Prompt 2
Capture the heart of your organization with a 45-second culture update video, tailored for current employees and stakeholders. Utilizing HeyGen's video templates, this video blends authentic footage with AI-generated voiceovers to deliver a polished and professional update. The vibrant color palette and energetic music underscore the positive developments within your company, fostering a sense of community and engagement.
Prompt 3
Engage your audience with a 2-minute technical explainer video, perfect for clients and partners interested in your company's innovations. Leveraging HeyGen's media library and stock support, this video combines high-quality visuals with detailed voiceover narration to convey complex information clearly and effectively. The sleek, modern design and strategic use of graphics ensure that your message is both informative and memorable.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Use a Culture Update Video Maker

Create engaging company culture videos with ease using HeyGen's AI-powered tools.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Start by crafting a compelling script that highlights your company culture. Use HeyGen's text-to-video feature to seamlessly transform your script into a dynamic video format.
2
Step 2
Choose a Video Template
Select from a variety of video templates that best suit your company's style and message. These templates provide a professional framework to enhance your video storytelling.
3
Step 3
Add AI Avatars
Incorporate AI avatars to bring your script to life. These avatars can deliver your message in a relatable and engaging manner, enhancing video personalization.
4
Step 4
Apply Branding Elements
Customize your video by applying your company's branding elements, such as logos and colors. This ensures your video aligns with your brand identity and boosts video engagement.

Use Cases

HeyGen's AI video creator empowers businesses to craft compelling company culture videos effortlessly, enhancing video engagement and storytelling with personalized video templates.

Inspire and Uplift Audiences with Motivational Videos

Craft motivational company culture videos that inspire and engage employees, fostering a positive workplace environment.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance company culture videos?

HeyGen offers a powerful culture video maker that utilizes AI avatars and video templates to create engaging company culture videos. With its intuitive video editing platform, you can easily personalize content to reflect your brand's unique identity.

What makes HeyGen's AI video creator unique?

HeyGen's AI video creator stands out with its ability to generate videos from scripts using AI avatars and voiceover generation. This technical innovation streamlines video production, making it efficient and accessible for all users.

Can HeyGen assist with video storytelling?

Absolutely, HeyGen excels in video storytelling by providing customizable templates and scenes. These tools help craft compelling narratives that boost video engagement and effectively convey your message.

What features does HeyGen offer for training videos?

HeyGen supports training videos with features like subtitles, captions, and branding controls. These tools ensure your training content is clear, professional, and aligned with your brand's visual identity.

