Create Stunning Videos with Our Video Maker
Transform scripts into engaging videos effortlessly with AI avatars and customizable templates for efficient content creation.
Explore Examples
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Targeted at news agencies and journalists, this 60-second video demonstrates the seamless integration of HeyGen's news video templates with automated video content creation. The video employs a crisp, professional visual style, ideal for breaking news segments. With multilingual support and AI avatars, HeyGen ensures your news reaches a global audience efficiently. Experience the future of news broadcasting with HeyGen's innovative tools.
This 30-second video is crafted for educators and trainers who wish to leverage no-code platforms for content creation. Highlighting HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability, the video features a clean and informative visual style, making it perfect for educational content. The use of subtitles and captions ensures accessibility, while the AI voices provide a professional touch. Discover how HeyGen can revolutionize your training materials with ease and precision.
Aimed at marketing teams and content creators, this 90-second video delves into the versatility of HeyGen's media library and stock support. With a vibrant and energetic visual style, the video illustrates how scene-based editing can elevate your brand storytelling. The inclusion of aspect-ratio resizing and exports ensures your content is optimized for any platform. Unleash your creativity with HeyGen's comprehensive suite of video-making tools.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen revolutionizes the creation of CTO report videos by leveraging AI video generation and automated video content, ensuring efficiency and creativity. With features like script to video and customizable templates, HeyGen enhances content creation efficiency for technical and creative needs.
High-performing ad creation in minutes with AI video.
Quickly produce compelling ads using AI video generation, enhancing marketing strategies with minimal effort.
Generate engaging social media videos and clips in minutes.
Effortlessly create captivating social media content with AI, boosting audience engagement and brand visibility.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen's AI video generator enhance content creation efficiency?
HeyGen's AI video generator streamlines content creation by transforming scripts into videos with ease. Utilizing AI avatars and voiceover generation, it automates video production, allowing creators to focus on storytelling rather than technical details.
What makes HeyGen's news video templates unique?
HeyGen offers customizable news video templates that cater to breaking news and other formats. These templates, combined with scene-based editing, provide a flexible framework for creating professional videos quickly and efficiently.
Can HeyGen support multilingual video content?
Yes, HeyGen supports multilingual video content through its AI voices and subtitle features. This capability ensures that your videos can reach a global audience without the need for additional resources.
What are the benefits of using HeyGen's no-code platform?
HeyGen's no-code platform allows users to create automated video content without technical expertise. With features like branding controls and a media library, it empowers creators to produce high-quality videos effortlessly.