Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
This 60-second video is crafted for tech-savvy teachers and students eager to embrace real-time collaboration. Dive into the world of HeyGen's video editing app, where collaborative capabilities shine. The narrative unfolds with a sleek and modern visual style, emphasizing the seamless integration of AI video editing. With HeyGen's Templates & scenes, users can quickly bring their creative visions to life, making learning a truly interactive experience.
Aimed at educational content creators, this 30-second video highlights the innovative use of HeyGen's educational video creator. The story is set in a futuristic classroom, where AI avatars guide students through complex topics with ease. The audio is crisp and clear, enhancing the learning experience. By leveraging HeyGen's Voiceover generation, creators can add a professional touch to their videos, ensuring clarity and engagement.
In this 90-second video, targeted at educators and instructional designers, discover the potential of HeyGen's screen recording feature. The narrative is presented in a documentary style, showcasing real-world applications of project-based learning. The visual style is clean and informative, with subtitles/captions ensuring accessibility for all viewers. This video demonstrates how HeyGen's media library/stock support can enrich educational content, making it both informative and visually appealing.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen empowers educators and students with its innovative video maker, transforming classroom experiences through creative and interactive video content. With features like AI video editing and real-time collaboration, HeyGen enhances educational outcomes and engagement.
Create more courses and reach more learners worldwide.
Leverage HeyGen's educational video creator to expand your course offerings and connect with a global audience.
Boost training engagement and retention with AI.
Enhance learning experiences with HeyGen's AI-powered video editing app, making training sessions more engaging and memorable.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen enhance classroom video creation?
HeyGen offers a powerful classroom video tool that simplifies the creation of educational videos. With features like AI avatars and text-to-video from scripts, educators can easily produce engaging content tailored to their curriculum.
What makes HeyGen a top choice for interactive video projects?
HeyGen stands out as an educational video creator by providing interactive video capabilities. Its templates and scenes allow for dynamic storytelling, while branding controls ensure your videos align with your educational goals.
Can HeyGen support collaborative video editing?
Yes, HeyGen supports collaborative capabilities, enabling real-time collaboration on video projects. This feature is ideal for project-based learning, allowing multiple users to contribute and refine content seamlessly.
What technical features does HeyGen offer for video editing?
HeyGen's video editing app includes advanced technical features such as AI video editing, screen recording, and voiceover generation. These tools empower users to create polished, professional videos with ease.