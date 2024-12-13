Your Personalized Video Generator for AI Storytelling

Transform your marketing videos with personalized AI videos and lifelike AI avatars.

For small business owners, envision a 30-second video demonstrating how to effortlessly launch new products with personalized AI videos. The visual style should be bright and energetic, featuring modern graphics, complemented by an upbeat, professional voiceover. This video will highlight using AI avatars for key product highlights, showcasing the power of quick, customized content creation.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
A compelling 45-second video is needed for digital marketing agencies, illustrating their efficiency in presenting client case studies. Visually, the piece should be sleek and professional, utilizing clean transitions and confident audio. It will highlight the ease of generating impactful marketing videos by leveraging HeyGen's diverse templates & scenes, quickly transforming a Text-to-video from script into a polished presentation.
Example Prompt 2
Targeting content creators aiming to boost social media engagement, develop a dynamic 60-second video. The visual aesthetic should be vibrant and trend-aware, incorporating rich media library/stock support elements, all delivered with a friendly, enthusiastic voice. The narrative will showcase how easily Subtitles/captions can be added for broader reach, making social media content creation seamless and effective for personalized video experiences.
Example Prompt 3
How can software developers explain complex product features to non-technical users? Create a concise 30-second video addressing this, demonstrating clear product explainers. The visual treatment should be clean, crisp, and highly informative, with a calm, explanatory voice guiding the viewer. Emphasize the ability to quickly transform a detailed script into a video using Text-to-video from script, then optimize it with Aspect-ratio resizing & exports for various platforms, showcasing HeyGen as a personalized video generator.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Personalized Video Generator Works

Effortlessly create engaging, custom videos at scale, leveraging advanced AI to connect with your audience on a personal level.

1
Step 1
Select Your AI Avatar
Begin by choosing from a diverse library of lifelike AI avatars to represent your brand or message in your video.
2
Step 2
Write Your Video Script
Craft your message by adding a custom script, and our AI will transform it into natural-sounding speech for your avatar.
3
Step 3
Customize Your Visuals
Enhance your video with branding controls, adding your logo, colors, and other visual elements to maintain consistency.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Generate your personalized video and export it in optimal aspect ratios for seamless sharing across all your desired platforms.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Enhance Personalized Training & Development

.

Increase engagement and retention in training programs by delivering highly personalized AI videos, making learning more effective.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance my personalized video content with AI avatars?

HeyGen empowers you to create compelling personalized videos using a diverse range of lifelike AI avatars. You can customize these AI avatars and leverage advanced AI video personalization software to connect authentically with your audience.

What is the process for creating AI videos with HeyGen?

Creating professional marketing videos with HeyGen is intuitive. Simply add your script, choose from extensive templates, and our AI video generator transforms your text into engaging video content, complete with voiceover and editable elements.

Does HeyGen offer advanced creative tools like voice and face cloning?

Yes, HeyGen provides powerful creative features such as AI Voice Cloning and AI Face Cloning to truly personalize your videos. Additionally, you can utilize Multi-language Generation and AI Gesture Cloning to achieve even more dynamic and localized content.

Can HeyGen support various types of marketing videos?

Absolutely! HeyGen is a versatile AI video maker perfect for generating a wide array of content, including marketing videos, product explainers, and engaging social media posts. Its user-friendly interface and extensive features ensure you can create custom video for any need.

