Charity Video Maker: Elevate Your Fundraising Efforts

Create impactful nonprofit videos with AI avatars and emotional storytelling to boost engagement and drive donations.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Create a 45-second fundraising video production aimed at potential donors, showcasing the transformative power of their contributions. With HeyGen's customizable templates, craft a visually dynamic and emotionally resonant video that highlights key milestones and future goals. The audio will feature a stirring text-to-speech narration, guiding viewers through a journey of hope and impact. This video will serve as a powerful call to action, encouraging viewers to join your cause.
Prompt 2
Develop a 90-second nonprofit video creation for volunteer training, targeting new and existing volunteers. This video will utilize HeyGen's media library/stock support to seamlessly integrate stock footage with your organization's unique content. The visual style will be informative yet engaging, with clear, concise subtitles generated automatically to ensure accessibility. The narrative will focus on the importance of volunteer roles and the positive change they bring, fostering a sense of community and purpose.
Prompt 3
Produce a 30-second impact video update for social media followers, designed to quickly inform and inspire. Leverage HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature to create a visually striking and concise update that captures recent successes and upcoming initiatives. The video will have a modern, energetic visual style, with upbeat music to match the positive tone. This short yet impactful video will keep your audience engaged and eager to support your ongoing efforts.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Charity Update Video Maker Works

Create impactful charity update videos with ease using HeyGen's powerful features.

Step 1
Create with Customizable Templates
Start your charity update video by selecting from a variety of customizable templates. These templates are designed to help you effectively communicate your message and engage your audience.
Step 2
Add Emotional Engagement with Real-Life Stories
Incorporate real-life stories to enhance emotional engagement. Use HeyGen's media library to find stock footage that complements your narrative and resonates with your viewers.
Step 3
Apply Auto Subtitle Generator
Ensure your message is accessible to all by applying the auto subtitle generator. This feature automatically creates subtitles, making your video more inclusive and easier to understand.
Step 4
Export with Branding Controls
Finalize your video by exporting it with your organization's branding. Use HeyGen's branding controls to add your logo and colors, ensuring your video aligns with your brand identity.

Use Cases

HeyGen empowers charities to create impactful video updates with ease, leveraging AI-driven tools for nonprofit video creation and storytelling. Enhance emotional engagement and drive action with customized templates and real-life stories.

Showcase Customer Success Stories with Engaging AI Videos

Highlight real-life stories of those you've helped, using AI to create emotionally engaging content that resonates with viewers.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance charity video storytelling?

HeyGen empowers charities to create compelling video storytelling by offering customizable templates and AI-driven editing tools. These features help convey real-life stories and emotional engagement effectively.

What tools does HeyGen offer for nonprofit video creation?

HeyGen provides a range of tools for nonprofit video creation, including text-to-video from script, voiceover generation, and an auto subtitle generator, ensuring your message is clear and impactful.

Can HeyGen assist in producing fundraising videos?

Yes, HeyGen is ideal for fundraising video production, offering features like branding controls and a stock footage library to create professional and persuasive videos with a strong call to action.

Why choose HeyGen for impact video updates?

HeyGen is perfect for impact video updates, thanks to its media library support and aspect-ratio resizing, allowing you to share updates across various platforms seamlessly.

