Brand Video Maker: Elevate Your Business Storytelling
Create stunning videos effortlessly with drag-and-drop editing and AI avatars for consistent branding.
Explore Examples
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
In this 60-second business video, leverage HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature to craft a compelling narrative that resonates with corporate stakeholders. Ideal for business executives and team leaders, this video will employ a professional and polished visual style, complemented by clear and concise voiceovers. The seamless integration of subtitles ensures accessibility and clarity for all viewers.
Engage your social media followers with a vibrant 30-second marketing video using HeyGen's video templates. Perfect for social media managers and content creators, this video will boast a colorful and energetic visual style, designed to capture attention quickly. The drag-and-drop editing feature allows for easy customization, ensuring your brand's unique personality shines through.
Produce a 90-second custom video creation that highlights your brand's journey, utilizing HeyGen's media library and stock support. Targeted at creative directors and brand strategists, this video will feature a cinematic visual style with high-quality stock footage and music. The aspect-ratio resizing & exports capability ensures your video is optimized for various platforms, maintaining a consistent brand image across all channels.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen empowers businesses to create compelling brand update videos with ease, leveraging advanced video editing tools and AI technology for branding consistency and engaging social media content.
High-performing ad creation in minutes with AI video.
Quickly produce impactful brand update videos that captivate your audience and enhance your marketing efforts.
Generate engaging social media videos and clips in minutes.
Effortlessly craft dynamic social media content that maintains branding consistency and boosts online presence.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen enhance my brand video creation process?
HeyGen offers a powerful brand video maker with AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities, ensuring creative and consistent branding. Utilize our video templates and branding controls to maintain your brand's identity effortlessly.
What makes HeyGen's business video maker stand out?
HeyGen's business video maker excels with its drag-and-drop editing and AI video editor, allowing for seamless custom video creation. Our media library and stock support further enhance your video projects with high-quality resources.
Can HeyGen assist in creating effective marketing videos?
Yes, HeyGen is a top choice for marketing video creation, offering tools like voiceover generation and subtitles to engage your audience. Our aspect-ratio resizing ensures your videos are optimized for social media platforms.
Why choose HeyGen for video editing tools?
HeyGen provides comprehensive video editing tools, including templates and scenes, to streamline your creative process. Our platform supports branding consistency with features like logo and color controls, making it ideal for professional video projects.