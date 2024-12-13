Create Stunning Ads with Our Video Ad Maker

Leverage AI avatars for engaging social media videos with customizable templates and smart editing capabilities.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Create a 60-second narrative aimed at marketing professionals seeking a technical edge in their campaigns. Demonstrate the power of HeyGen's AI video ad generator, focusing on the seamless integration of AI avatars and voiceover generation. The video should have a sleek, modern aesthetic with a sophisticated audio track to emphasize the advanced technology. Emphasize the cost-effectiveness of using AI-driven solutions for high-quality video production.
Prompt 2
This 30-second video is designed for entrepreneurs eager to make a mark on social media. Leverage HeyGen's online video ad maker to illustrate how pre-made video templates can be customized to reflect unique branding. The visual style should be bold and eye-catching, with a catchy soundtrack that resonates with a youthful audience. Highlight the platform's media library and stock support, which provides endless possibilities for creative expression.
Prompt 3
Targeting content creators, this 90-second video explores the technical prowess of HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature. The narrative should focus on the efficiency and precision of creating videos with AI avatars and voiceover generation. The visual style should be clean and professional, with a clear, informative voiceover guiding the audience through the process. Emphasize the platform's ability to produce high-quality, branded content quickly and cost-effectively.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How to Use a Brand Ad Video Maker

Create engaging and professional brand ad videos effortlessly with our step-by-step guide.

1
Step 1
Create with Video Ad Templates
Start by selecting from a variety of pre-made video templates designed to suit different branding needs. These templates provide a solid foundation for your ad, ensuring a professional look and feel.
2
Step 2
Customize Using Smart Editing Capabilities
Enhance your video with smart editing capabilities. Adjust elements like text, colors, and transitions to align with your brand's identity, making your ad unique and impactful.
3
Step 3
Add AI Avatars and Voiceovers
Incorporate AI avatars and generate voiceovers to bring your video to life. These features add a dynamic and engaging element, capturing your audience's attention effectively.
4
Step 4
Export for Social Media Videos
Once your video is complete, export it in the desired aspect ratio for social media platforms. This ensures your ad is optimized for maximum reach and engagement across different channels.

HeyGen revolutionizes brand ad video creation with its AI video ad generator, offering a seamless way to produce high-performing ads using customizable templates and smart editing capabilities.

Showcase customer success stories with engaging AI videos

Highlight customer achievements through compelling AI-generated video narratives.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen's AI video ad generator enhance creativity?

HeyGen's AI video ad generator empowers creativity by offering a wide range of customizable templates and AI avatars. These features allow users to create unique and engaging video ads tailored to their brand's voice and style.

What makes HeyGen an effective online video ad maker?

HeyGen stands out as an effective online video ad maker due to its smart editing capabilities and extensive media library. Users can easily create professional-quality social media videos with pre-made video templates and seamless voiceover integration.

Can HeyGen's animated ad creator support branding needs?

Yes, HeyGen's animated ad creator supports branding needs by allowing users to incorporate logos, colors, and other branding elements into their video ads. This ensures consistency and enhances brand recognition across all platforms.

What are the benefits of using HeyGen's video ad templates?

HeyGen's video ad templates offer a cost-effective solution for creating high-quality ads quickly. With a variety of pre-designed scenes and easy aspect-ratio resizing, users can efficiently produce ads that fit different platforms and audiences.

