Craft a concise 1-minute explanatory video targeting technical founders and developers in startups, detailing how an AI pitch video generator streamlines their workflow. The visual style should be clean and functional, blending screen-recorded demonstrations with professional AI avatar narration. Highlight the seamless conversion from script to video using the text-to-video from script capability, emphasizing its technical efficiency.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Produce a dynamic 45-second promotional video aimed at small business owners and sales professionals, showcasing the rapid creation of impactful business pitches. Employ an upbeat visual style with quick cuts and engaging visuals from the media library/stock support, backed by an enthusiastic AI voice. Illustrate how readily available video templates enable quick customization and professional output.
Example Prompt 2
Develop an informative 90-second video for marketing managers and content creators, focusing on enhancing accessibility and global reach for pitch videos. The visual style should be illustrative, demonstrating the effectiveness of auto subtitle generator functionality across different languages, paired with clear, articulate voiceover generation. The audio should maintain a professional and reassuring tone.
Example Prompt 3
Create a detailed 2-minute technical walkthrough video for video editors and technical marketers, demonstrating the advanced capabilities of an AI video generator. The visual and audio style should be precise and instructional, utilizing on-screen annotations and a highly accurate AI voice to explain aspect-ratio resizing and exports for various platforms. Clearly illustrate the technical flexibility for diverse media outputs.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How AI Pitch Video Generator Works

Transform your pitch deck into a compelling video with an AI pitch video generator, streamlining creation and enhancing engagement to captivate your audience.

1
Step 1
Paste Your Script
Start by pasting your prepared script into the text-to-video editor. Our platform instantly converts your written content into a video narrative, forming the foundation of your pitch.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Avatar
Choose from a diverse library of realistic AI avatars to be the presenter of your pitch. Pair your chosen avatar with an AI voice that best suits your brand's tone for an authentic delivery.
3
Step 3
Add Engaging Visuals
Enhance your video by incorporating engaging visuals from our media library. Easily add custom branding, background music, and auto-generated subtitles to create a professional pitch.
4
Step 4
Export Your Pitch Video
Once satisfied, export your high-quality pitch video in your desired aspect ratio. Share your AI-generated pitch with investors or clients to leave a lasting impression.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of AI pitch videos?

HeyGen is an advanced AI pitch video generator that transforms your script into engaging visuals using AI avatars and AI voice technology. This text-to-video tool streamlines the entire production process for startups and business pitches, ensuring professional results efficiently.

Can HeyGen help customize my pitch videos to match my brand?

Absolutely. HeyGen provides comprehensive branding controls, including custom logos and colors, ensuring your pitch videos maintain a consistent brand identity. You can also utilize our extensive video templates and media library to further personalize your content effectively.

What technical features make HeyGen an efficient AI video generator?

HeyGen offers a robust real-time editor and an auto subtitle generator to enhance your AI video generator experience. Its text-to-video capability, combined with various aspect-ratio resizing & exports options, ensures your content is technically ready for any platform.

How quickly can I produce high-quality pitch videos with HeyGen?

With HeyGen, you can rapidly transform your pitch deck ideas into polished pitch videos in minutes, not hours. Our intuitive platform leverages powerful AI video maker technology and ready-to-use video templates for swift, high-quality content creation.

