Create Stunning Videos with a 3D Animation Maker
Unlock your creativity with AI avatars and customize characters effortlessly using our user-friendly interface.
Explore Examples
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Explore the technical prowess of HeyGen's animation software in this 60-second video designed for tech enthusiasts and professional animators. Dive into the seamless integration of voiceover generation and motion capture technology, demonstrating how these features can elevate your animation projects. The video will have a sleek, modern aesthetic with a focus on precision and detail, accompanied by a sophisticated audio track.
In this 30-second video, discover how HeyGen's online animation maker can transform your storytelling. Targeted at educators and content creators, this video will emphasize the ease of using animation templates to craft compelling narratives. The visual style will be clean and educational, with a clear voiceover guiding the audience through the process. Experience the convenience of text-to-video from script, making animation accessible to everyone.
Unleash your inner artist with a 60-second animation video that highlights HeyGen's collaborative editing capabilities. Ideal for creative teams and project managers, this video will showcase how multiple users can work together seamlessly to produce high-quality animations. The visual style will be collaborative and energetic, with an upbeat soundtrack to inspire teamwork. Learn how HeyGen's media library and stock support can enhance your projects with diverse visual elements.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen revolutionizes the 3D animation video creation process with its AI animation tools, offering a user-friendly interface and customizable features to enhance creativity and efficiency.
High-performing ad creation in minutes with AI video.
Quickly produce captivating 3D animation ads that engage audiences and drive results.
Generate engaging social media videos and clips in minutes.
Effortlessly create eye-catching 3D animations for social media to boost engagement and reach.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen's 3D animation maker enhance creativity?
HeyGen's 3D animation maker empowers creativity by offering customizable characters and a wide range of animation templates. This allows users to bring their unique visions to life with ease and precision.
What AI animation tools does HeyGen offer?
HeyGen provides advanced AI animation tools, including text-to-video from script and voiceover generation, ensuring a seamless and efficient animation creation process.
Can I use HeyGen as an online animation maker for collaborative projects?
Yes, HeyGen supports collaborative editing, making it an ideal online animation maker for team projects. Its user-friendly interface facilitates smooth collaboration among team members.
What export formats are available with HeyGen's animation software?
HeyGen's animation software offers versatile export formats, allowing users to resize aspect ratios and ensure compatibility with various platforms and devices.