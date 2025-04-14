Making a Marathi wedding invitation video follows the same workflow as any other language. Write your script or wedding details in English, generate the video, then use the video translator to produce a Marathi version with natural narration and preserved lip-sync. You can also type or paste your script directly in Marathi and the platform will generate the video in minutes. This works for all regional Indian languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Gujarati, making it especially useful for families celebrating across multiple language communities.