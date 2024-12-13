AI Video Ad Generator

Create high-performing video ads with artificial intelligence. HeyGen’s AI Video Ad Generator turns your product data, ad copy, or script into ready-to-publish videos in minutes.

No camera, actors, or editing skills needed. Just fast, effective video ads that get results.

Generate full video ads from text or imageCreate 50-100 ad versions for A/B testingExport for TikTok, Meta, YouTube, and more

How to Make AI Video Ads with HeyGen?

HeyGen builds your video ad automatically, from copy to final video. You can go from idea to live campaign in minutes.

1
Step 1
Add Your Product or Script
Upload your product photo/video, short description, or ad copy. The AI finds key points, tone, and audience intent.
2
Step 2
Let AI Build the Ad
HeyGen creates a full ad script with visuals, captions, and background audio. It uses proven ad structures and keeps pacing optimized for attention.
3
Step 3
Customize the Style
Choose your ad format like UGC, lifestyle, or explainer. You can adjust avatars, text, voice, or colors to match your brand in just a few clicks.
4
Step 4
Generate and Export
The video is ready in minutes. You can preview, edit, or create quick variations, then export in ad-ready formats for TikTok, Meta, YouTube, or Shopify.
Powerful Features That Make Our AI Video Ad Generator Stand Out


AI Video Maker

AI Script Builder

Turn short inputs like product URLs or a few lines of copy into a complete ad script.HeyGen’s AI identifies your key benefits and builds a structure that grabs attention and drives clicks.

You can edit the script instantly or create a few quick variations to test different hooks and CTAs.

AI Video Maker

AI Visual and Voice Creation

HeyGen generates visuals, voiceovers, and avatars automatically.
Voices sound real, pacing feels natural, and every scene is timed for strong viewer engagement.

You can pick from 175+ languages and dialects or use your own cloned voice for consistency.

AI Video Maker

Ad Variation Generator

Create multiple ad versions from one input. HeyGen can generate several unique combinations of headlines, visuals, and calls to action.

This helps you test creative ideas faster and find what performs best with your audience.

AI Video Maker

Cross-Platform Output

Each ad is automatically formatted for TikTok, YouTube, Meta, and more.
You can export in vertical, square, or landscape formats without worrying about resizing or cropping. Every file is ready to upload or share right away.

AI Video Maker

Brand Consistency

Upload your logo, fonts, and colors once. HeyGen applies them to every video automatically, keeping your brand look consistent across campaigns.

You can also save custom templates for recurring use.

Why Choose HeyGen’s AI Video Ad Generator

HeyGen does more than generate videos.

Data-Driven Results

The AI is trained on over one million top-performing ads. Every script and layout follows proven formulas for attention and conversions.

Fast and Simple

Scale Creative Testing

Produce hundreds of ad versions for different products, offers, or audiences in a fraction of the usual time.

Scale Creative Testing

Produce hundreds of ad versions for different products, offers, or audiences in a fraction of the usual time.

Global Reach

Translate ads into 175+ languages & dialetcs with natural voice and perfect lip sync. Run localized campaigns easily.

HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying

HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike avatars.

Rated 4.8 / 5Over 900 Reviews
Users Most Likely to Recommend
Fastest Growing Software Companies
Constantly adding innovative featuresHeyGen's avatars are incredibly lifelike, with natural movements and expressions. I was blown away by the seamless lip-sync. I can input my script and generate a polished video in no time. Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua.
Joseph S
Easy to use and powerfulThe platform is intuitive and the results are amazing. The AI voices and avatars make my workflow much easier.
Maria L
Great customer supportWhenever I had a question, the support team was quick to respond and very helpful. Highly recommend HeyGen!
Alex T
Best Use Cases of the AI Video Ad Generator

Corporate and B2B Ads

Convert blog posts, product updates, or announcements into short, polished video ads. Perfect for LinkedIn, YouTube, or email campaigns that need a professional touch.

FAQ's

Frequently Asked Questions about AI Video Ad Generator

Got another question? Email [email protected]

How does HeyGen create video ads using AI?

HeyGen’s AI video agent analyzes your product, audience, and goal, then writes a script, adds visuals, and generates voice and motion to produce a full ad automatically.

What kind of video ads can I generate with AI?

You can create UGC-style, lifestyle, explainer, or product demo ads. The AI adapts each format to fit your campaign objective and target platform.

Can I upload my product data or catalog to get an AI-generated video ad?

Yes. You can import product info and HeyGen automatically generates ad videos for each product, complete with visuals, copy, and voiceover.

How customizable are these AI video ads?

HeyGen lets you modify the voice, tone, layout, captions, and branding instantly to create personalized variations for testing or targeting.

How much does an AI video ad cost in HeyGen?

HeyGen offers affordable AI video ads starting around $24 per month, providing realistic avatars, multilingual voiceovers, and fast production, making it a powerful and cost-effective alternative to traditional video production and studios

Can HeyGen handle A/B testing at scale?

Yes. The Ai video ad generator creates multiple versions of each video with different hooks, CTAs, or offers, allowing easy testing to find what performs best.

Are the AI video ads ready for use on major platforms?

Yes. Videos are rendered in platform-specific formats for TikTok, Meta, YouTube, and more, optimized for mobile playback, caption placement, and duration limits.

Can I use my brand’s logo, fonts, and colors in the AI video ads?

Yes. Upload your brand kit once, and HeyGen automatically applies your logo, fonts, and colors to every video for a consistent branded look.

How long does it take to generate an AI video ad?

Most ads are produced in under five minutes. The process is fully automated, allowing teams to create dozens of ad variants in a single session.

