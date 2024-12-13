AI Video Ad Generator
Create high-performing video ads with artificial intelligence. HeyGen’s AI Video Ad Generator turns your product data, ad copy, or script into ready-to-publish videos in minutes.
No camera, actors, or editing skills needed. Just fast, effective video ads that get results.
Generate full video ads from text or imageCreate 50-100 ad versions for A/B testingExport for TikTok, Meta, YouTube, and more
AI Video Maker
AI Script Builder
Turn short inputs like product URLs or a few lines of copy into a complete ad script.HeyGen’s AI identifies your key benefits and builds a structure that grabs attention and drives clicks.
You can edit the script instantly or create a few quick variations to test different hooks and CTAs.
Data-Driven Results
The AI is trained on over one million top-performing ads. Every script and layout follows proven formulas for attention and conversions.
Fast and Simple
Scale Creative Testing
Produce hundreds of ad versions for different products, offers, or audiences in a fraction of the usual time.
Global Reach
Translate ads into 175+ languages & dialetcs with natural voice and perfect lip sync. Run localized campaigns easily.
G2 Reviews
HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying
HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike avatars.
Joseph S
Maria L
Alex T
Best Use Cases of the AI Video Ad Generator
Generate product demo and testimonial videos directly from your catalog. Showcase features, offers, and reviews to boost conversions on TikTok, Meta, and online stores.
E-Commerce Marketing.
Agencies and Freelancers.
Quickly produce many creative ad versions for multiple clients. Maintain brand consistency, test new angles, and deliver professional video ads faster than traditional editing.
App and SaaS Promotion.
Turn website content, app features, or user benefits into short, high-performing explainer ads. Drive installs or signups with videos optimized for performance platforms.
Global Localization.
Automatically translate and revoice your ads into multiple languages. Keep the same visuals, timing, and tone while reaching international audiences with authentic delivery.
Performance Testing.
Create multiple ad versions with different hooks, visuals, or CTAs. Test them across platforms to find which combination drives the best engagement and conversions.
FAQ's
Frequently Asked Questions about AI Video Ad GeneratorGot another question? Email [email protected]
How does HeyGen create video ads using AI?
HeyGen’s AI video agent analyzes your product, audience, and goal, then writes a script, adds visuals, and generates voice and motion to produce a full ad automatically.
What kind of video ads can I generate with AI?
You can create UGC-style, lifestyle, explainer, or product demo ads. The AI adapts each format to fit your campaign objective and target platform.
Can I upload my product data or catalog to get an AI-generated video ad?
Yes. You can import product info and HeyGen automatically generates ad videos for each product, complete with visuals, copy, and voiceover.
How customizable are these AI video ads?
HeyGen lets you modify the voice, tone, layout, captions, and branding instantly to create personalized variations for testing or targeting.
How much does an AI video ad cost in HeyGen?
HeyGen offers affordable AI video ads starting around $24 per month, providing realistic avatars, multilingual voiceovers, and fast production, making it a powerful and cost-effective alternative to traditional video production and studios
Can HeyGen handle A/B testing at scale?
Yes. The Ai video ad generator creates multiple versions of each video with different hooks, CTAs, or offers, allowing easy testing to find what performs best.
Are the AI video ads ready for use on major platforms?
Yes. Videos are rendered in platform-specific formats for TikTok, Meta, YouTube, and more, optimized for mobile playback, caption placement, and duration limits.
Can I use my brand’s logo, fonts, and colors in the AI video ads?
Yes. Upload your brand kit once, and HeyGen automatically applies your logo, fonts, and colors to every video for a consistent branded look.
How long does it take to generate an AI video ad?
Most ads are produced in under five minutes. The process is fully automated, allowing teams to create dozens of ad variants in a single session.