Turn every video into a watch-to-the-end experience with AI subtitles that sync perfectly to your audio. HeyGen automatically transcribes, times, and styles your captions so more viewers can follow along, even with the sound off. No manual typing, no clunky tools, just clear, engaging subtitles that match your brand.
Turn fast-paced clips into thumb-stopping content with large, animated captions tuned for mobile. Highlight key phrases so your message lands even when the sound is off.
Auto-generate subtitles for long-form content and cut it into captioned clips in one flow. Boost retention, watch time, and searchability with clear, searchable on-screen text.
Make internal videos easier to follow for global teams and noisy environments. Add subtitles in multiple languages so everyone can learn at their own pace and in their preferred language.
Pair powerful visuals with high-impact kinetic captions for your TikTok videos. Use bold fonts, color blocks, and animated word-by-word reveals to emphasize hooks, offers, and calls to action.
Upload recordings and generate subtitles in a few clicks. Export captioned versions or download subtitle files to embed on your website, LMS, or video platform.
Turn lessons and explainer videos into highly digestible, captioned learning experiences. Subtitles help students stay focused, take notes, and revisit key concepts quickly.
Why Choose HeyGen’s AI Subtitle Generator
Make every second of your video count with subtitles that are accurate, on-brand, and ready for any channel. HeyGen handles transcription, timing, translation, and styling in one simple workflow.
Whether you’re repurposing existing content or creating new videos in HeyGen, captions are generated and aligned with a single click. Spend your time on story and strategy, not frame-by-frame edits, with our free AI subtitle generator.
Upload your video or create it, hit generate, and let AI automatically generate the transcript and timing. Quickly scan and tweak any line in a clean editor so you keep full control over the final result.
Apply bold social-first captions, clean corporate subtitles, or karaoke-style word highlights in seconds. Save your favorite subtitle presets so every video looks and feels consistent across all your video content.
Generate subtitles and translations for multiple languages in one workspace using our auto subtitle generator. Make your content accessible to deaf and hard-of-hearing viewers, non-native speakers, and anyone watching on mute.
One-click auto subtitles
Detect speech, transcribe audio, and auto-sync subtitles to every scene. No manual time-coding or copy-pasting from separate transcription tools.
Advanced styling & animation
Choose from clean lower-third subtitles, bold social-style captions, “talking head” formats, and karaoke-style word highlights. Adjust fonts, sizes, colors, backgrounds, and timing with a few clicks.
Multi-language translation
Generate subtitles in your primary language using our auto subtitle generator, then instantly translate into 50+ languages. Perfect for global brands, international teams, and creators localizing content at scale.
Flexible export options
Burn subtitles directly into your video for social platforms or download caption files (like SRT) to upload wherever you host. Create different language versions without re-editing the video.
How to Use the AI Subtitle Generator
You don’t need to be a sound engineer or a professional captioner to get high-quality subtitles. HeyGen automates the heavy lifting while giving you simple controls to refine the details.
Start with any video: record in HeyGen, upload an existing file, or pull in a video you’ve already created. Our engine detects speech and prepares the track for captioning.
Open the Subtitle panel and click to auto-generate. HeyGen transcribes the audio, splits spoken phrases into readable chunks, and aligns captions with your timeline.
Review the transcript, tweak any wording, and choose your subtitle style. Adjust fonts, colors, and effects, or apply a saved preset so your captions match the rest of your brand.
Add translated subtitle tracks if needed, then export your video with burned-in captions or download subtitle files. Publish to your favorite platforms and keep your audience engaged anywhere they watch.
An AI subtitle generator automatically transcribes the audio in your video, converts it into readable captions, and syncs the text to the correct timestamps. Instead of typing every line manually, you can automatically generate a complete subtitle track in minutes.
HeyGen uses advanced speech recognition to produce highly accurate transcripts across a wide range of recording setups. You can quickly scan and edit any line inside the subtitle editor, so your final captions match your brand voice and terminology.
Yes, you can fully customize the style of your subtitles. Choose fonts, sizes, colors, backgrounds, and animations, then save your favorite combinations as presets to reuse across all your video content for a consistent look.
The generator can work with many major languages for both transcription and translation through the video translator. You can create subtitles in one language, then translate them into multiple others so your content connects with audiences around the world.
You can burn subtitles directly into your video or export them as caption files such as SRT, depending on how you plan to publish. This gives you flexibility to use the same subtitles across platforms that support closed captions.
Subtitles typically increase watch time and completion rates, especially on mobile where many viewers watch on mute. Clear, readable captions make it easier for people to follow along, which can improve engagement and overall content performance.
Yes, the AI Subtitle Generator is ideal for long-form content such as webinars, training sessions, and presentations. You can caption entire sessions automatically and then repurpose key moments into shorter, fully subtitled clips using vtt or txt formats.
No editing experience is required. The subtitle tools are designed for non-technical users, featuring a simple interface and an intuitive text editor for easy video content creation. If you can edit a document, you can generate and refine subtitles in HeyGen.
You can fine-tune the timing of individual captions directly from the subtitle panel. Shift, merge, or split lines so they appear exactly when you want, without dealing with complicated timecode interfaces.
The subtitle generator is part of the HeyGen video creation experience, so you can move from scripting and recording to captioned exports in one place. Check your plan details to see which subtitle and translation options are available for your account.
