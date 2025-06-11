HeyGen logo

AI Subtitle Generator: Create Instant Captions

Turn every video into a watch-to-the-end experience with AI subtitles that sync perfectly to your audio. HeyGen automatically transcribes, times, and styles your captions so more viewers can follow along, even with the sound off. No manual typing, no clunky tools, just clear, engaging subtitles that match your brand.

Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.

Social media shorts & Reels

Social media shorts & Reels

Turn fast-paced clips into thumb-stopping content with large, animated captions tuned for mobile. Highlight key phrases so your message lands even when the sound is off.

YouTube videos & podcast clips

YouTube videos & podcast clips

Auto-generate subtitles for long-form content and cut it into captioned clips in one flow. Boost retention, watch time, and searchability with clear, searchable on-screen text.

Training, onboarding, and L&D

Training, onboarding, and L&D

Make internal videos easier to follow for global teams and noisy environments. Add subtitles in multiple languages so everyone can learn at their own pace and in their preferred language.

Marketing, ads, and promos

Marketing, ads, and promos

Pair powerful visuals with high-impact kinetic captions for your TikTok videos. Use bold fonts, color blocks, and animated word-by-word reveals to emphasize hooks, offers, and calls to action.

Webinars, events, and product demos

Webinars, events, and product demos

Upload recordings and generate subtitles in a few clicks. Export captioned versions or download subtitle files to embed on your website, LMS, or video platform.

Course creators and educators

Course creators and educators

Turn lessons and explainer videos into highly digestible, captioned learning experiences. Subtitles help students stay focused, take notes, and revisit key concepts quickly.

Why Choose HeyGen’s AI Subtitle Generator

Make every second of your video count with subtitles that are accurate, on-brand, and ready for any channel. HeyGen handles transcription, timing, translation, and styling in one simple workflow.


Whether you’re repurposing existing content or creating new videos in HeyGen, captions are generated and aligned with a single click. Spend your time on story and strategy, not frame-by-frame edits, with our free AI subtitle generator.

Accurate subtitles in minutes, not hours

Upload your video or create it, hit generate, and let AI automatically generate the transcript and timing. Quickly scan and tweak any line in a clean editor so you keep full control over the final result.

On-brand styles that match your content

Apply bold social-first captions, clean corporate subtitles, or karaoke-style word highlights in seconds. Save your favorite subtitle presets so every video looks and feels consistent across all your video content.

Built for global, accessible video

Generate subtitles and translations for multiple languages in one workspace using our auto subtitle generator. Make your content accessible to deaf and hard-of-hearing viewers, non-native speakers, and anyone watching on mute.

One-click auto subtitles

Detect speech, transcribe audio, and auto-sync subtitles to every scene. No manual time-coding or copy-pasting from separate transcription tools.

image to video

Advanced styling & animation

Choose from clean lower-third subtitles, bold social-style captions, “talking head” formats, and karaoke-style word highlights. Adjust fonts, sizes, colors, backgrounds, and timing with a few clicks.

A smartphone displaying a dark TikTok app interface against a vibrant background of radiating pink and blue neon lights.

Multi-language translation

Generate subtitles in your primary language using our auto subtitle generator, then instantly translate into 50+ languages. Perfect for global brands, international teams, and creators localizing content at scale.

Voice cloning

Flexible export options

Burn subtitles directly into your video for social platforms or download caption files (like SRT) to upload wherever you host. Create different language versions without re-editing the video.

motion graphics photos to video

Used by 100,000+ teams that value quality, ease, and speed

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image to video platform on the market.

Miro
"It has empowered our writers to have the same level of creativity in the process that I do when it comes to visual storytelling mediums."

Steve Sowrey, Learning Media Designer
play buttonWatch video
Vision Creative Labs
"The magic moment for me was when we had a film that I've been doing every week. Suddenly, we realized I could write a script, send it in, and never have to go in front of a camera again."

Roger Hirst, Co-Founder
play buttonWatch video
Workday
"What I love about HeyGen is that I no longer have to say no to projects. It’s like we’ve augmented our team. We can do way more with the resources we have."

Justin Meisinger, Program Manager
play buttonWatch video
How it works

How to Use the AI Subtitle Generator

You don’t need to be a sound engineer or a professional captioner to get high-quality subtitles. HeyGen automates the heavy lifting while giving you simple controls to refine the details.

Step 1

Upload or create your video

Start with any video: record in HeyGen, upload an existing file, or pull in a video you’ve already created. Our engine detects speech and prepares the track for captioning.

Step 2

Auto-generate subtitles with AI

Open the Subtitle panel and click to auto-generate. HeyGen transcribes the audio, splits spoken phrases into readable chunks, and aligns captions with your timeline.

Step 3

Edit and style your captions

Review the transcript, tweak any wording, and choose your subtitle style. Adjust fonts, colors, and effects, or apply a saved preset so your captions match the rest of your brand.

Step 4

Translate, export, and publish

Add translated subtitle tracks if needed, then export your video with burned-in captions or download subtitle files. Publish to your favorite platforms and keep your audience engaged anywhere they watch.

An Apple iMac displays a data dashboard with charts and metrics, a keyboard, smartphone, and mug on a wooden desk.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is an AI subtitle generator?

An AI subtitle generator automatically transcribes the audio in your video, converts it into readable captions, and syncs the text to the correct timestamps. Instead of typing every line manually, you can automatically generate a complete subtitle track in minutes.

How accurate are HeyGen’s subtitles?

HeyGen uses advanced speech recognition to produce highly accurate transcripts across a wide range of recording setups. You can quickly scan and edit any line inside the subtitle editor, so your final captions match your brand voice and terminology.

Can I customize how my subtitles look?

Yes, you can fully customize the style of your subtitles. Choose fonts, sizes, colors, backgrounds, and animations, then save your favorite combinations as presets to reuse across all your video content for a consistent look.

Does the AI Subtitle Generator support multiple languages?

The generator can work with many major languages for both transcription and translation through the video translator. You can create subtitles in one language, then translate them into multiple others so your content connects with audiences around the world.

Can I export subtitle files like SRT?

You can burn subtitles directly into your video or export them as caption files such as SRT, depending on how you plan to publish. This gives you flexibility to use the same subtitles across platforms that support closed captions.

Will subtitles help my social media performance?

Subtitles typically increase watch time and completion rates, especially on mobile where many viewers watch on mute. Clear, readable captions make it easier for people to follow along, which can improve engagement and overall content performance.

Can I use AI subtitles for long videos like webinars?

Yes, the AI Subtitle Generator is ideal for long-form content such as webinars, training sessions, and presentations. You can caption entire sessions automatically and then repurpose key moments into shorter, fully subtitled clips using vtt or txt formats.

Do I need editing experience to use HeyGen subtitles?

No editing experience is required. The subtitle tools are designed for non-technical users, featuring a simple interface and an intuitive text editor for easy video content creation. If you can edit a document, you can generate and refine subtitles in HeyGen.

Can I adjust timing if the subtitles need small tweaks?

You can fine-tune the timing of individual captions directly from the subtitle panel. Shift, merge, or split lines so they appear exactly when you want, without dealing with complicated timecode interfaces.

Is the AI Subtitle Generator included with HeyGen video tools?

The subtitle generator is part of the HeyGen video creation experience, so you can move from scripting and recording to captioned exports in one place. Check your plan details to see which subtitle and translation options are available for your account.

Bring any photo to life with hyper‑realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

