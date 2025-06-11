Why Choose HeyGen’s AI Subtitle Generator

Make every second of your video count with subtitles that are accurate, on-brand, and ready for any channel. HeyGen handles transcription, timing, translation, and styling in one simple workflow.



Whether you’re repurposing existing content or creating new videos in HeyGen, captions are generated and aligned with a single click. Spend your time on story and strategy, not frame-by-frame edits, with our free AI subtitle generator.