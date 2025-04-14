Tribute Video Maker to Honor a Loved One

HeyGen's free tribute video maker turns your pictures, clips, and music into a finished tribute video in minutes. Add photos and short clips, layer in narration and captions, then share a memorial video to commemorate a loved one with family anywhere.

HeyGen tribute video maker interface with a memorial slideshow on screen.
147,838,250Videos generated
122,976,459Avatars generated
20,452,740Videos translated
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Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.
Stylized white car icon on a blue background.Key Features

Features of the Tribute Video Maker

Animate Cherished Photos Into Motion

Static pictures can only say so much. The image to video tool adds gentle, lifelike motion to a favorite portrait, so a still photo of a departed loved one breathes, turns, and looks back at the room during the service or on screen at home.

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A treasured framed portrait gently animating into subtle motion on a laptop screen.

Elegant Memorial Video Templates

Browse customizable templates built for funerals, celebrations of life, birthdays, or retirements. Select a template, and the layout arranges scenes, timing, and title cards for you. Drag and drop your photos and clips, then customize a beautiful tribute without any design skills.

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A gallery of elegant memorial and celebration video templates in soft, tasteful colors.

AI Narration in Your Chosen Voice

Type your eulogy or a short prompt and let the AI voice generator turn your written words into warm, natural narration. Pick a tone that fits the person, then add text on screen and place the voiceover over photos so the story is heard, not only shown.

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A eulogy being turned into warm AI narration with a voice selection panel and waveform.

Set the Mood With Music and Titles

Choose a song from the media library or add your own audio clips, then set title cards in the font that suits the person. Trim the stock audio to length, fade it in and out, and hold each photo long enough to land so viewers have room to reflect and remember.

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A music library and title-card editor setting a gentle mood for a tribute video.

Captions and Subtitles in Any Language

Personalize on-screen captions with the subtitle generator, adjusting the font so quotes, poems, and spoken words are simple to follow. The editor is easy to use, and captions make the tribute accessible for older relatives and anyone watching with the sound off at a memorial service.

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On-screen captions and subtitle options in multiple languages over a tribute clip.
Green gift box icon.Use cases

Use cases

A tasteful funeral memorial slideshow of soft photographs displayed at a service.

Funeral and Memorial Slideshows

Families once needed video editing software or an editor for a funeral slideshow. Build your own with the slideshow maker, compile photos in order, add music, and have the video ready to play at the service.

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Guests at a warm celebration-of-life reception watching a joyful tribute montage.

Celebration of Life Tribute Videos

A celebration of life leans warm, not somber. Curate joyful photos, home clips, and video messages from friends into a video tribute that makes people smile and cry, then show it at the reception to commemorate the dearly departed.

A cheerful birthday milestone tribute montage playing on screen at a celebration.

Birthday and Milestone Tributes

Big birthdays and milestones deserve more than a card. Gather photos and heartfelt messages from friends and family into one of the most personal group video gifts, then surprise the guest of honor with a personalized tribute that makes the perfect gift.

Colleagues at an office send-off watching a warm retirement farewell video.

Retirement and Farewell Videos

When a colleague retires or moves on, creating a tribute captures years of memories in minutes. Collect messages, photos, and inside jokes from the team, then play the send-off at the goodbye gathering.

An elegant wedding and anniversary photo timeline being arranged in a video editor.

Wedding and Anniversary Tributes

Anniversaries and weddings call for a look back at the story. Drop photos into the AI video editor, use the editing tools to rearrange scenes into a timeline, add a first-dance song, preview the result, and play the tribute during the toast.

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A gentle pet memorial montage with soft light honoring a beloved companion animal.

Pet Memorial and Remembrance Videos

Losing a pet is a real loss that deserves its own tribute. Turn photos and short clips of your companion into a touching tribute video set to gentle music, add an in memoriam title, and keep it as a lasting reminder of the joy they brought.

Blurred white document icon with a play button on a light blue background.How it works

How tribute video maker works

Make a tribute video online in four steps. This online tribute video maker runs in your browser, so there is no need to download any desktop software.

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Step 1: Upload your photos

Add your photos and video clips, or capture a new message with the built-in recorder.

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Step 2: Pick a template

Choose a memorial or celebration template, or start from a blank timeline and arrange each scene.

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Step 3: Add music and words

Trim a song, then layer in spoken narration, captions, dates, and quotes to tell the full story.

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Step 4: Export and share

Preview the final video, export an MP4 or MOV in the format you need, then share your tribute as an online video link with family anywhere.

Tribute Video Maker FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions)

What is a tribute video and how does a tribute video maker work?

A tribute video is a short film that honors a person using their photos, video clips, music, and words. A tribute video maker lets you create heartfelt tribute videos by uploading those memories, dropping them into a template, adding narration and captions, then exporting a finished video to share.

How do I make a tribute video from photos and music?

Gather 25 to 40 favorite photos and any short clips, then upload them in the order you want. Choose a template, add a song and title cards for names and dates, record or generate narration, and export the video for the service or to share online. You do not need video editing experience to finish one in an afternoon.

How long should a tribute video be for a funeral service?

For a funeral or memorial service, aim for five to ten minutes so viewers have time to reflect without losing focus. For social media or a group chat, closer to one to three minutes tends to hold attention better.

Can I recreate a loved one's voice for the narration?

With consent and a clean audio sample, AI voice Cloning can recreate a voice to read a message or poem in the tribute. Use it thoughtfully, and only when the family agrees it feels right and respectful.

Can I make an old photo move or come to life on screen?

Yes. Avatar IV animates a still portrait into subtle, lifelike motion, so a single treasured photo can gently move on screen. It works well for a closing shot or a title image that holds the room's attention.

Why choose HeyGen over other tribute video makers?

Many tools only stitch photos into a slideshow. HeyGen also animates still photos into motion, adds natural narration in a voice you choose, and can rebuild the whole tribute in another language, so relatives anywhere can watch it the way they speak. The same quality carries across every video you make.

Can I share the tribute video with family who speak other languages?

Yes. The AI video translator can recreate your tribute in 175+ languages with translated captions and voice, so grandparents and relatives abroad can watch it in their own language without a separate edit.

Can I add my own music or a favorite song to the tribute video?

You can upload a meaningful song or choose from the built-in music library. If you plan to post the video publicly on social platforms, check that you have the rights to the song, since copyrighted tracks can be muted or blocked on some sites.

Can one person create a professional tribute video without an editor?

Yes, and at a fraction of studio cost. Educator Anton Voroniuk reported production up to 40x cheaper and 15.5 hours saved each week using HeyGen, which shows how far one person can get without a full content creation team.

Is the tribute video maker free, and what do paid plans add?

Yes, it is free to start, so you can build a tribute video at no upfront cost. Paid plans, from around $24 per month, add longer exports, 4K downloads, and more creative options, which help for a keepsake you want to project or store.

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