Anton Voroniuk is a digital marketing educator who was the first to bring courses about HeyGen to Udemy and Coursera. As the founder of a leading educational brand, Anton built his business around clear, engaging, and scalable video content. But the demands of constant content creation were unsustainable.

“Before HeyGen, producing professional-looking videos was a lengthy, complex process,” Anton said. “From scripting and recording to editing and post-production, it could take hours if not days to get things just right.”

That all changed with HeyGen. With its advanced AI avatars and intuitive video creation tools, Anton found a way to drastically cut production time and scale his teaching impact without sacrificing quality or consistency.

Going from manual video production to AI-powered efficiency

Creating educational content used to be a hands-on process. Every course, Instagram Reel, webinar, and promo video required Anton to be on camera. That meant setting up lights, doing hair and makeup, filming, and then hours of editing.

“I’m someone who’s deeply involved in course creation and video strategy,” Anton said. “But HeyGen revolutionized how I work. Now I can focus on my ideas, my scripts, and let HeyGen handle the rest.”

Using HeyGen’s digital avatars, Anton eliminated the need for constant on-camera recording. He could turn around polished videos in seconds, with no retakes or reshoots. “That has been a lifesaver,” Anton said. “Especially when producing content at scale.”

Scaling video content across platforms and audiences

Anton now uses HeyGen for nearly every part of his content strategy, from Udemy courses and social media posts to webinars and online conference intros. He’s created several avatars, each with its own tone and use case: one formal, one active, and a main avatar that appears across all content.

“That’s how I create my content in seconds from scratch,” Anton said. “It gives me the ability to make fast, high-quality content whether for courses or client work.”

He utilizes HeyGen’s ability to produce multilingual videos, expanding the reach of his courses to global audiences. “I’ve used AI-generated instructors to deliver lessons in several languages,” Anton said. “It’s made my content far more accessible.”

One of Anton’s favorite features is the ability to use HeyGen for short-form promos. With the URL-to-video tool, he can quickly turn course pages or podcast segments into clean, professional video highlights, which is perfect for social and email campaigns.

Saving time without sacrificing quality

While HeyGen handles the visuals, Anton leads the creative. He writes and refines the scripts himself, ensuring they stay aligned with his teaching voice. Then, with a few clicks, he generates a fully-produced video using his digital twin.

Behind the scenes, Anton and his team are also exploring HeyGen to build interactive avatars and automation-ready video formats. “We use it to slice up podcast content and repurpose it into smaller videos,” Anton said. “That kind of flexibility is huge.”

He still works with human editors for finishing touches, but the bulk of the production is now handled by AI. “HeyGen lets me focus on strategy, research, and ideas,” Anton said. “It’s a creative unlock.”

Since adopting HeyGen, Anton has seen dramatic improvements in both productivity and scalability:

15.5 hours saved per week : Automated video production dramatically reduced time spent on manual work.

: Automated video production dramatically reduced time spent on manual work. 1M+ students reached : AI avatars help Anton scale his teaching across Udemy, Coursera, and more.

: AI avatars help Anton scale his teaching across Udemy, Coursera, and more. Multilingual, platform-ready content : Videos are now customized for different languages and audiences.

: Videos are now customized for different languages and audiences. Expanded creative range : Fast, polished content for courses, Instagram Reels, conferences, and client promos.

: Fast, polished content for courses, Instagram Reels, conferences, and client promos. Empowering students to create: Using Anton’s HeyGen courses on Udemy, learners have reported producing video content 40x cheaper and 8x faster.

“It’s more than just a tool; it’s a game changer,” Anton said. “It empowers me to deliver professional results with minimal effort.”

Anton now advocates for the use of AI video in education and business, encouraging fellow creators to embrace the potential. “HeyGen is leading the charge in shaping the future of AI avatars,” Anton said. “And I couldn’t be more excited.”

Whether you’re an educator, content creator, or business owner, Anton believes HeyGen can transform the way you work. “If you want to save time, scale your message, and keep your content professional, this is the way forward.”